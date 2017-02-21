Country singers Granger Smith and Easton Corbin will perform after the state fair rodeo

Country music singers Granger Smith and Easton Corbin have been added to the Washington State Fair concert series, performing after the rodeo Sept. 8 and 9, respectively. The rodeo will begin with an evening performance Sept. 7 and run through the finals on Sept. 10.
A native of Texas, the 37-year-old Smith taught himself to play the guitar at the age of 14 and was performing across northern Texas by the next year. He self-released his first album at the age of 19. That landed him a contract with EMI Music Publishing and a move to Nashville. He has released eight albums, performed at the White House three times and performed for troops in Iraq and Kuwait.
Now 34, Corbin released his self-titled debut album in 2010, including the No. 1 hits “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” The Florida native followed that in 2012 with the album “All Over the Road,” which hit No. 2 on the country charts, and then hit No. 1 with “About to Get Real” in 2015.
The traditional rodeo parade and cattle drive will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 8. There will be free gate admission from 10 a.m.-noon, with a donation of school supplies to aid Communities in Schools.
Tickets for the two concerts are $40. Tickets for the rodeo Sept. 7 are $15-$30, or $66 for a family of four through Sept. 4; $15-$35, or $66 for a family of four for the Sept. 9 matinee, through Sept. 4; and $30-$40 for Sept. 8, the evening of Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.
Ticket sales to the general public will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets will be available at http://www.thefair.com/rodeo, 888-559-FAIR (3247) 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily and at the fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
