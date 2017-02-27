Christian rock band Casting Crowns to play at Washington State Fair

Casting Crowns are set to perform their popular Christian rock songs at the Washington State Fair this year.
The band, which has been Billboard’s top-selling Christian music act for the past decade, will play Sept. 18. Matthew West will open for them.
Casting Crowns is a multi-platinum rock band that has sold more than 10 million albums and recently released their new album “The Very Next Thing.” Their hits include “Voice of Truth” and “Who Am I.”
They’ll be joined by special guest West, who has been nominated for four Grammys and won several awards, including multiple Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.
West also won an American Music Award in 2013, Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Artist in 2014 and was named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year in 2016.
He has more than 130 songwriting credits with cuts by Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, Casting Crowns, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith.
Tickets go on sale March 4 and will cost $30 to $50, which includes fair admission.
Tickets will be available at thefair.com or 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Tickets also can be purchased at the state fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
This year's state fair will run Sept. 1-24, but will be closed Tuesdays and Sept. 6.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
