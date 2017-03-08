Federal Way band and Tacoma musician reach the Sound Off! finals

A band from Federal Way and a performer from Tacoma will appear in the finals of Sound Off. The music competition for 21-and-under acts held by the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle will conclude Saturday.
The Good Weird, an indie rock band, was the winner of the event’s second semifinal. Torpoise, the stage name for Griffin Ryan, was chosen as a wild card for the finals by the museum’s Youth Advisory Board.
Showing influences from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Weezer, the trio from Federal Way creates distinct harmonies, thoughtful lyrics and energetic passion, according to Sound Off organizers. The members of the band are PJ Covello, guitar and vocals; Eddie Cuevas, rhythm guitar; and Alix Daniel, percussion.
In describing his music, Torpoise said it sounds as if “a Nintendo 64 was mashed together with a saxophone and a lucid dream.” He said he combines his electronic style with a love of classical composers such as Tchaikovsky to create dream-like tracks perfect for a long drive at night.
The other finalists are Jason McCue, an alternative folk singer from Seattle, and Falon Sierra, an alternative R&B group from Seattle.
The finals will be emceed by Troy Nelson, host of KEXP-FM 90.3’s “Variety Mix.” Industry professionals will act as judges. KEXP will broadcast live from the finals.
Prizes at stake include performance spots at Bumbershoot, Upstream Music Fest and Northwest Folklife, plus new gear, radio airplay and one-on-one consultations with music industry professionals. In addition, the Timber Outdoor Music Festival will select two semifinalists to perform at its festival, while Fremont Abbey will select one semifinalist to perform at The Round.
The show begins at 6 p.m. inside the Sky Church at the museum, 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle. Tickets are on sale now at mopop.org, and are $14 for the general public, $10 for youths ages 5-17 and museum members.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments