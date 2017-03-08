Aberdeen ‘Voice’ contestant says she had to sing producer’s choice of song

Aberdeen singer Ericka Corban is not on Team Gwen Stefani, Team Blake Shelton, Team Adam Levine or Team Alicia Keys after none of them turned their chairs for her, following Corban’s performance on “The Voice” Monday night.
That’s according to The Daily World, which also reported that the song she had to sing, “Wade in the Water,” was “chosen for her by the show’s producers,” she said.
“It’s not really my style,” Corban said.
Monday’s letdown has Corban reconsidering her career.
“This was kind of a telling moment in my career, you could say,” the Elma native said. “I think for now, while my kids are young, I’m going to focus more on songwriting and getting placement in television and film and less on performing in concert.”
More than 40,000 people tried out for this season of “The Voice,” and Corban was among the 90 or so who made it to the blind auditions.
