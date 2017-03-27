Modest Mouse to rock Washington State Fair

Modest Mouse, an indie-rock band from Issaquah, will return to Western Washington to rock the Washington State Fair.
The band is set to play Sept. 21, with Built to Spill as the opening act.
Tickets range from $58-85 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1. That includes fair admission. Pre-sale tickets can be bought Wednesday by joining the free E-Club at www.thefair.com.
Fair officials said Modest Mouse was “one of the most surprising commercial success stories of the new millennium,” pointing to their ability to maintain a cult following while breaking through to a mainstream audience with the platinum-selling Good News for People Who Love Bad News.
Their sixth album, Strangers to Ourselves, was released in March 2015.
Tickets will be available at thefair.com or 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Tickets also can be purchased at the state fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
