Ghost-Note is doing it all over again, from famous roots

Percussionist Nate Werth and drummer Robert "Sput" Searight spent more than a decade helping to build Snarky Puppy from a local Dallas jazz group to a repeat-Grammy-winning, fiercely beloved jazz-funk fusion collective.
Werth and Searight are now starting over again, not at the bottom but close, with Ghost-Note, their newish, percussion-centric band. "I feel like I've been in the van for the last almost 12 or 15 years of my life, just building to this point," Werth says in a recent phone interview.
Werth joined Snarky Puppy while attending the University of North Texas. Its members played jam sessions in Dallas and soon crossed paths with Searight, already a seasoned musician who had won a Grammy for his work with God's Property, a gospel choir then affiliated with Kirk Franklin. He also had touring experience, which no one in Snarky Puppy had.
When Searight agreed to join the group, everyone was surprised.
"We were like, 'Get the hell out of here. Are you kidding?'" Werth says. "He was like a legend to us. He'd already played and produced with so many hip-hop and gospel artists. He'd already won a Grammy. We looked at him like, you want to play with us? We get in a white van and make nothing and sleep on floors because we can't afford hotels. We were rags. We were one-star. We'd play a show and five people would show up. There would be more people onstage than in the audience, but it was never about that. It was about the music and the brotherhood."
Snarky Puppy released its debut in 2006 and has toured and recorded steadily ever since, but breakthrough success, and widespread respect from peers in the jazz community, initially eluded the band. The sound was a restless mix of everything - jazz, fusion, jam rock, even pop - and jazz is a purity-conscious, closed-off world. Festival dates, especially crucial for baby bands, were hard to come by.
Things changed after the group won a Grammy for best R&B performance for a 2013 collaboration with Lalah Hathaway. (It has since won successive Grammys for best contemporary instrumental album, in 2016 and 2017). Snarky Puppy got famous, or at least as famous as an ersatz jazz collective might hope to get, and Werth and Searight started thinking about their options. Snarky Puppy is really the brainchild of bandleader Michael League; they wanted something that was theirs.
"As soon as we started seeing some really big success internationally, Sput and I were like, 'We need to build something that we can call ours and utilize our communication through rhyme,'" Werth says. "That's something Sput and I have always had that's special. ... I always knew if I was going to grow something from the ground up, I could do it with Sput, because I'd seen him go from five-star to no-star."
It would be two years before Ghost-Note released its first album, "Fortified." Searight and Werth, the group's core members (though they're currently playing with a full band), wanted to make an album that focused on percussion while avoiding showboating, or otherwise highly technical displays of virtuosity.
"(We wanted) something for the drum community that wasn't soloistic, that was more about grooves and making real music with other musicians," Werth says. "No offense to any amazing drummers - but most of that stuff was so many notes, and you almost had to have a higher learning of music to really enjoy it."
"Fortified" is rooted in jazz but bears traces of hip-hop and even EDM. Werth and Searight have toured exhaustively to promote it. "At this point, Sput and I break even, which we feel is an amazing accomplishment," Werth says. "Then we go play our other gigs and hustle."
Snarky Puppy is now second priority for Werth, a lucrative day job that effectively makes Ghost-Note possible. He figures Snarky Puppy could go on forever, though the group might eventually stop touring so much. "It is really great to have a multi-Grammy-winning band that plays all over the world," he says. "There's a lot of conflicts and I'm still learning how to juggle, but it's working out so far."
