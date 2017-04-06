Nick Vigarino’s Meantown Blues will headline the Gray Sky Blues Music Festival

For the 10th year, the Gray Sky Blues Music Festival will bring music to downtown Tacoma immediately after Saturday’s Tacoma Grand Floral Daffodil Parade.
This year’s all-ages event will include six acts, with blues guitarist Nick Vigarino and his band Meantown Blues as the headline act.
Vigarino has become a Northwest favorite, known for guitar playing, powerful vocals and high energy, according to event director Gary Grape of the Tacoma Events Commission.
His career includes the release of several recordings of original material, several collaborations, performances in 13 countries and numerous music awards, including Best Slide Guitar, Performer of the Year and Best Acoustic Blues Guitar. In 2011 he was a finalist at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee, and in 2010 he was inducted into the Washington Blues Society Hall of Fame.
The Al Earick Band will kick off the festival at 1 p.m., followed by the always popular Little Bill & The Blue Notes. Loose Gravel and New Roads are scheduled at 4 p.m., followed by Maia Santell and House Blend at 5:30 p.m.
Vigarino and his band are expected to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The Gray Sky All Star Band, featuring Chester Dennis Jones, Brian Feist, Jay Mabin, Joe Hendershot and Pete Marzano, will perform from 9:30-11:30 p.m.
The festival is produced by the Tacoma Events Commission and sponsored by the South Sound Blues Association.
Where: The performances will take place at The Swiss Restaurant & Pub, 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma.
When: 1-11:30 p.m. Saturday. All ages are welcome until 8:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 beginning at 1 p.m.; $8 for Blues Society, association members and active military; free for ages 12 and younger.
Information: tacomaevents.com, southsoundblues.com or call Gary Grape at 253-507-9357.
