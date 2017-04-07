Scorpions will bring their hard rock-heavy metal sound to the Tacoma Dome

Still playing their style of hard rock and metal after more than 50 years, Scorpion announced Friday it will perform Sept. 30 at the Tacoma Dome. The concert is part of the band’s Crazy World Tour.
The group began in 1965 in Hannover, West Germany, and it was part of the first wave of metal in the 1970s. The band’s debut album, “Lonesome Crow,” was released in 1972. What followed was a career that has resulted in more than 100 million albums being sold worldwide.
The band’s music catalog includes such hits as “Wind of Change,” an anthem about the political changes in Eastern Europe in the 1980s and 1990s and sold more than 14 million copies. Other top singles include “Still Loving You,” “Rock You Like A Hurricane” and “Send Me An Angel.” The group’s performance will also include songs off its 19th studio album and most recent release, “Return To Forever.”
Current members of the band are founder Rudolph Schenker, Klaus Meine, Matthias Jabs, Pawel Maciwoda and Mikkey Dee.
Also performing will be Megadeth, the Grammy Award-winning thrash metal band from Los Angeles.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show will go on sale at 10 a.m. April 14. Ticket prices were not announced Friday, but they will be available through livenation.com and 800-745-3000.
Scorpions and Megadeth also will perform Sept. 29 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
