Melissa Etheridge brings raspy voice to the State Fair

Grammy Award winning singer Melissa Etheridge will perform Sept. 11 at the Washington State Fair.
The 55-year-old singer-songwriter broke onto the scene with the 1988 release of her self-titled debut album. In 1993, Etheridge won her first Grammy Award for the single “Ain’t It Heavy,” from her third album “Never Enough.” She won a second Grammy in 1995 for “Come to My Window.” Etheridge also won an Academy Award for “I Need to Wake Up.” It was the winner for best original song from the 2006 documentary “An Inconvenient Truth.”
Her career has included 17 albums, driven by her confessional-style lyrics and her raspy voice. Etheridge has been an activist for gay and lesbian causes since she came out in 1993. She fought breast cancer in 2004. Although bald from chemotherapy, Etheridge returned to the stage at the 2005 Grammy Awards show, performing a tribute to Janis Joplin with the song “Piece of My Heart.”
Tickets for the show are $28-$48 and include admission to the fair. Sales to the public begin 10 a.m. Saturday. They will be available at thefair.com or by calling 888-559-3247 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Tickets also can be purchased at the fair’s box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
