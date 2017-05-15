Katy Perry coming to Tacoma

Katy Perry announced her new album will drop June 9, and she’ll follow that up with a huge North American tour that will bring her to Tacoma in February.
The tour kicks off Sept. 7 and will take her to 43 arenas in the United States and Canada, according to the singer’s website. Her second-to-the-last stop will be at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 3.
Witness @katyperry live in Tacoma on February 3. Sign up for tickets now at https://t.co/hkezEEjSnl pic.twitter.com/KRmVUR3Ygj— TacomaDome (@TacomaDome) May 15, 2017
Perry last performed here in 2014. She last toured in 2015.
Her upcoming album “Witness” includes two songs that have already been released: “Bon Appetit” and “Chained to the Rhythm.”
Perry hinted at the album's name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word "Witness" on the red carpet at the Met Gala, according to the Associated Press.
Anyone who buys a ticket to one of her shows will receive a copy of the album. Tickets go on sale May 22.
Perry is set to perform on the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
