May 15, 2017 8:02 AM

Katy Perry coming to Tacoma

By Stacia Glenn

Katy Perry announced her new album will drop June 9, and she’ll follow that up with a huge North American tour that will bring her to Tacoma in February.

The tour kicks off Sept. 7 and will take her to 43 arenas in the United States and Canada, according to the singer’s website. Her second-to-the-last stop will be at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 3.

Perry last performed here in 2014. She last toured in 2015.

Her upcoming album “Witness” includes two songs that have already been released: “Bon Appetit” and “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Perry hinted at the album's name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word "Witness" on the red carpet at the Met Gala, according to the Associated Press.

Anyone who buys a ticket to one of her shows will receive a copy of the album. Tickets go on sale May 22.

Perry is set to perform on the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

