Jay-Z is coming to Seattle on ‘4:44’ tour

Jay-Z will be performing his latest and greatest hits in Seattle this year as part of the “4:44” tour.
The hip-hop performer announced the 31-date tour Monday on the heels of glowing reviews for his 13th album.
The North American tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, California. Jay-Z will play at KeyArena on Dec. 13.
He also has concerts scheduled for Dec. 11 in Vancouver, B.C., and Dec. 14 at Moda Center in Portland.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tidal users and Citi card holders can buy them presale starting at noon Monday.
