Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland in November. He will play KeyArena in December.
Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland in November. He will play KeyArena in December. Matt Rourke The Associated Press file
Jay Z performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland in November. He will play KeyArena in December. Matt Rourke The Associated Press file

Music News & Reviews

July 10, 2017 10:22 AM

Jay-Z is coming to Seattle on ‘4:44’ tour

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Jay-Z will be performing his latest and greatest hits in Seattle this year as part of the “4:44” tour.

The hip-hop performer announced the 31-date tour Monday on the heels of glowing reviews for his 13th album.

The North American tour kicks off Oct. 27 in Anaheim, California. Jay-Z will play at KeyArena on Dec. 13.

He also has concerts scheduled for Dec. 11 in Vancouver, B.C., and Dec. 14 at Moda Center in Portland.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Tidal users and Citi card holders can buy them presale starting at noon Monday.

Buy tickets here.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes
WATCH: St. Patrick's Day songs 1:24

WATCH: St. Patrick's Day songs
The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped 0:50

The day the great wall of Cheney got Zapped

View More Video