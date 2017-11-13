Music News & Reviews

Taylor Swift bringing “reputation” to Seattle next year

By Stacia Glenn

November 13, 2017 1:41 PM

Taylor Swift will be singing her new hits to stadium crowds across the country next year on a tour that includes Seattle.

The pop star announced the dates to her “reputation” tour Monday.

It comes to CenturyLink Field on May 22, which will be the only show in the Pacific Northwest. There are 27 shows nationwide stretching through October.

Tickets for general public go on sale Dec. 13.

Swift last week released her sixth album, “reputation,” which sold 700,000 copies on its first day in the United States. The album has now sold more than 925,000, according to Nielsen Music.

