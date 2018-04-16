'Young, Dumb & Broke' hip hop star Khalid's latest location: Puyallup

Come Sept. 1, hip hop star Khalid's location will be at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.
The 20-year-old creator of hits "Location" and "Young Dumb & Broke" will play the fair opening weekend.
Tickets go on presale Wednesday. General sales start at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The El Paso, Texas singer and songwriter's debut single "Location" came out in 2016. His album, "American Teen," followed in 2017.
The five-time Grammy nominated artist's music videos have over 600 million YouTube views.
Prices are $45, $70 and $80 and include fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on the fair website, or by phone 888-559-3247 7 a.m.–8 p.m. daily. Tickets can also be purchased in person at fair’s box office at 9th Ave. SW and Meridian St. on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3 per ticket service fee.
