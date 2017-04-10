Food trucks will congregate this week on Capitol Campus in Olympia

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the 2017 Food Truck Lobby Day event this week on the State Capitol Campus in Olympia.
The event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday (April 13) on the campus, according to the Department of Enterprise Services. Hosted by the Washington State Food Truck Association, the event also will affect traffic and parking on the campus.
At least 14 vendors will be serving food during the event, including the Grilled Cheese Experience, Urban Curbside, Boss Mama’s Kitchen, Whipped Raw, Skillet Street Food, The Silver Spork, Arepa Latin Street Food, Sizzle Dogs, Tabassum, Buns on Wheels, Lumpia World, Hometown Dogs, Europa Bistro and Big Dogs.
Vendors will offer their normal menus along with “sample bites” for $3.
“Mobile food vending continues to grow as an industry here in Washington and this community has real issues to still be addressed,” according to the association’s Facebook page. “This is such a great opportunity for food truck owners to meet their legislative representatives in person and show them we are an important small business industry growing in their communities.”
