4 restaurants are closing their doors, but 2 have plans to reopen

The good news is more restaurants are opening than closing.
The bad news is restaurants are closing.
But there’s hope. Two of the four closed restaurants have plans to reopen.
TREOS
The coffee house Treos, in Old Town Tacoma, closed without announcement in August and readers have asked what happened.
What I know is that Treos will be replaced with a new coffee shop from business partners who own a coffee shop in Gig Harbor, MarKee. The coffee house in Old Town will carry the same name.
The owners are Angie Keefe and Courtney Marshall, who at one time was involved in helping with the opening of Treos. Marshall owned Blue Steele, a Lakewood coffee shop sold in December.
The footprint of MarKee in Old Town will remain the same, said Keefe, who is hoping for an opening later this year, but that’s contingent on permits.
Expect a menu of sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, charcuterie and cheese plates, and desserts. The owners have plans for trivia night, live music and something they’re trying in Gig Harbor, a Sunday jazz brunch.
They’ll serve Poverty Bay coffee and have applied for a beer and wine permit.
Find MarKee Old Town at 3212 N. 30th St., Tacoma. For updates, check facebook.com/drinkmarkee.
BISTRO SATSUMA
Gig Harbor is about to lose one of the region’s finest sushi restaurants. Takeyuki and Minae Suetsugu will close their 14-year-old Bistro Satsuma Sept. 30 because the couple is moving to Moses Lake.
They’re exiting the restaurant business, but will still be cooking. Takeyuki Suetsugu, known as Chef Tak, will cater in Moses Lake while teaching at the Columbia Basin Job Corps where he will train students in Japanese culinary techniques. Bistro Satsuma: 5315 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor; 253-858-5151; facebook.com/BistroSatsuma.
MOTHER LILY’S KUSINA
In July, I told you about the terrific halo-halo frosty dessert at Mother Lily’s Kusina, a Filipino turo-turo restaurant in Lakewood at 11109 Pacific Highway SW.
A reader contacted me last week to report the restaurant appears to have gone dark. What gives? Owner Moises Villanueva tells me that he’s in search of a larger home for his turo-turo restaurant, which roughly translated, means point-point, which is exactly what you do when you order from the steam table of Filipino favorites.
“We’re looking at something bigger that we can combine with a Filipino bakery,” said Villaneuva. Follow the restaurant’s Facebook page at facebook.com/motherlilyskusina.
XINH’S CLAM AND OYSTER HOUSE
Longtime shellfish restaurant Xinh’s Clam and Oyster House in Shelton is closing. The last day of service will be Oct. 29. The restaurant at 221 W Railroad Ave. will continue serving dinner 5-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday until it closes (reservations are advised, call 360-427-8709).
Xinh’s opened 20 years ago as a project of Taylor Shellfish Farms with chef Xinh Dwelley, who decided recently she wanted to reduce her work hours. Said Bill Taylor of Taylor Shellfish, “While we are ending an important chapter with the restaurant’s closing, we are delighted that Xinh will continue as part of the Taylor team.” She’ll still represent Taylor Shellfish at fundraising and community events. She’ll continue to make her geoduck chowder and oyster stew for Taylor’s oyster bars.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
