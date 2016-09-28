Food truck Saturdays at Sprinker Rec Center begin Oct. 1

If you’ve ever wanted to try a Cuban sandwich, a bacon-stuffed waffle and a potato on a stick, head to the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturdays in October.
It’s not exactly a roundup or food truck festival, but there will be food trucks serving every week as part of Food Truck Saturdays, hosted by the Washington State Food Truck Association. Trucks will serve from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays from Oct. 1-22.
The idea, said association executive director Lori Johnson, is to have a handful of trucks available to serve at each of the gatherings. Here’s a look at the inaugural trucks that have signed up. More trucks are expected to show up with new and different trucks every Saturday.
South Beach Espresso and Cuisine: This new truck makes Cuban food the way that cuisine is served in Miami (and thus the name, South Beach). Find a Cuban sandwich, of course, but other dishes, such as pan con bistec, a marinated steak sandwich.
P&J’s Waffle Delights: This truck known for its savory waffle mashups plans to serve Oct. 15 and 22. On the menu will be a bacon-stuffed waffle with eggs, cheese and fried chicken, as well as a waffle with fried chicken wings or strips. They’ve also got plans for a pumpkin spice waffle.
Tornado Potato: The truck known for its spiral cut and speared potatoes will serve its fried potatoes, as well as its spiraled zucchini and sausage paired with spiraled potatoes.
On the Grind: The coffee-themed truck will serve espresso, pastries and light eats.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Food Truck Saturdays
Where: Sprinker Recreation Center, 14824 C St. S., Tacoma.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays Oct. 1-22.
Information: wafoodtrucks.org.
