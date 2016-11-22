Dining roundup: Brewery anniversary, new steakhouse opens, food truck fest scheduled for 2017

Here’s a look at what’s happening in South Sound dining and craft beverages this week.
ODD OTTER ANNIVERSARY PARTY
The downtown Tacoma brewery, Odd Otter Brewing Co., will have its second anniversary celebration beginning at 2 p.m. Friday (Nov. 25). Special edition 2-liter growlers (only 100 available at $75 each) will be released. A keg of Kentucky River Otter will be tapped, as will Blind Otter. Musician Kim Archer will perform from 9-11 p.m. at the brewery at 716 Pacific Ave. More information at facebook.com/OddOtterBrewing.
CAFE VINCERO DEBUTS NEW MENUS
The downtown Tacoma Italian restaurant Cafe Vincero at 714 Pacific Ave. has a new menu that features handmade pasta, house-made bread and new daily specials, such as lasagna on Tuesdays ($14) and spaghetti Bolognese on Thursdays ($12). Small plates have been added, such as seared tuna with eggplant caponata ($9); braised duck with ricotta and crostini ($9) and pan-seared polenta with gorgonzola and walnuts ($7). More information at cafevincero.com or facebook.com/cafevincero.
BUCK’S STEAKHOUSE OPENS
There’s a new steakhouse in Lakebay. Joni and Clint Pipkin opened Buck’s Steakhouse and Sports Bar Oct. 2 in the former home of O’Callahan’s Pub and Grill at 15610 92nd St. KPN. Steaks and chops are on the menu. The owners call it family friendly. For information, visit buckssteakhouseandsportsbar.com or call 253-884-9766.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL DATES SET
It’s never too early to plan for a food truck festival, right? The annual Wright Park Food Truck Fest has selected July 23 for its 2017 festival. More information and applications can be found at bit.ly/2ghIQvN.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments