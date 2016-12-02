Enjoy a sparkling wine tasting or a winery dinner in Tacoma

A look at what’s happening this week in South Sound dining news.
SPARKLING WINE TASTING
El Tufo’s annual sparkling wine tasting will be from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 12. Tastes of 15 sparkling wines from around the world are included in the $20 per person entrance fee at the wine bar, 630 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. The adjacent cafe will be closed for business during the tasting, but food will be available to participants. Call 253-426-1347 for details. More information, you also can go to facebook.com/StinkTank.
WINERY DINNER AT THE TABLE
Sixth Avenue restaurant The Table will host a winemaker dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-course family style dinner will pair cooking from chef-owner Derek Bray and wines from Andrew Latta of Latta Winery. On the menu will be oysters, goat cheese croquette, cheese and herb risotto, lamb and pork belly sausage, mushroom ravioli with braised rabbit, beef tenderloin and more. Reservations are required at 253-327-1862 and cost for each dinner is $100, which includes wine pairing. The restaurant is at 2715 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. More information at facebook.com/thetabletacoma.
HOLIDAY CRAWL DOWNTOWN
The Pac Ave Holiday Haul Crawl will be 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday in the neighborhood near University of Washington Tacoma and the Tacoma Art Museum. Participating restaurants and other businesses in the neighborhood will offer special deals. Elemental Pizza will offer happy hour pricing on appetizers all day. Indochine will offer $5 spring rolls from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Savor Creperie will offer 10 percent off food and drink (excluding alcohol). The Swiss will give away cajun tots with any drink order. Clothing businesses, the art museum, a nail salon and other businesses will also offer discounts and deals. Get more information at bit.ly/2fJ3jr9.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments