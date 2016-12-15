Arista releases new menu, Chambers Bay Distillery releases its vodka, wine tasting on Saturday in Tacoma

Here’s a look at what’s happening in South Sound restaurants and craft beverages this week.
DISTILLERY VODKA RELEASE
Chambers Bay Distillery will release its Rán Vodka at noon Tuesday at the University Place Distillery, 2013 70th Ave. W., University Place. A party will coincide with the release and the distillery will have special hours noon-8 p.m. the five days leading up to Christmas.
The vodka is a wheat vodka infused with “a touch of sea salt” harvested off San Juan Island. Find more information about the distillery at chambersbaydistillery.com.
JW DEBUTS NEW MENU
Gig Harbor restaurant JW has debuted a new menu. The winter menu includes an appetizer of braised pork belly with jicama-daikon slaw, and entrees such as seared scallops with candied bacon beurre blanc and house-made duck confit ravioli with brie and caramelized shallots.
The restaurant, open to diners 21 and older, is at 4107 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. Information at 253-858-3529 or jwgigharbor.com.
ARISTA RELEASES NEW MENU
I checked with Ben Herreid, who briefly closed his restaurant in November, but reopened it the next day after fellow Puyallup restaurant owners rallied to help him. His other restaurant, Roasthouse by Arista, remains closed for now.
Herreid has debuted a new menu featuring fewer entrees, but still focused on what Herreid is known for — his handmade pasta.
On the menu is pumpkin ravioli ($20), made with pumpkin grown at his Clarks Creek Farm, with fontina cheese, a sage brown butter sauce and chanterelle mushrooms. Also on the menu is house-made spaghetti in a lemon cream sauce with prawns and sauteed vegetables ($24). Expect new specials to rotate through a fresh sheet.
The restaurant is open for dinner Tuesdays-Saturdays at 109 W. Pioneer, Puyallup. More information at 253-604-4288 or facebook.com/aristarestaurant.
BIODYNAMIC WINE TASTING
Workshop Tasting Room in Tacoma will have a wine tasting featuring biodynamic wines. The wines come from winemakers who take a holistic approach to winemaking and promote eco-friendly winemaking practices.
The tasting is 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the tasting room, 3906 N. 34th St; 253-250-2854. More information at facebook.com/workshoptastingroom.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
