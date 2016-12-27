TNT Diner

December 27, 2016

Five pastries you should try at the area’s newest panaderia

By Sue Kidd

Newly opened La Azteca Tienda and Panaderia in Lakewood is one part grocery store, one part bakery. Enter and look to the left to see a line of bakery cases filled with pan dulce, cookies, doughnuts and slices of cake.

To the right, you will find a grocery story with narrow aisles crammed with everything from pinatas to a wall of spices.

Here are five pan dulce to try at the bakery. Items are priced as low as 33 cents each, up to $1-$2. Find tongs and trays beneath the bakery case to serve yourself.

Cochinitos: These pig-shaped cookies are sort of like a cross between gingerbread and a molasses cookie. The cookie is mildly spiced and comes with a bready, soft texture.

Concha buns: These buns are molded to look like conch shells and usually come in vivid colors. One bite into the bright pink concha and I knew that it had only been out of the oven a few hours.

Pumpkin empanada: I cracked open the sugar-dusted turnover to reveal a lightly sweetened and spiced pumpkin filling that was thick and sticky.

Flaky croissants: Be prepared to mess your clothes with a single bite of the shattery, crisp croissants.

Galettas with jam: This delicious, oversized sugar cookie came with a big dollop of jam pressed and baked into the center. This was my favorite item of the tour.

More pan dulce: Earlier this year, I toured all of Pierce County’s Mexican bakeries in search of the region’s best pan dulce (Mexican sweet breads, rolls and pastries). Find the article at bit.ly/2i13wJ3.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

La Azteca Tienda and Panaderia

Where: 8534 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood; 253-733-9044, facebook.com/Lakewoodazteca.

