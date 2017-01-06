Mark your calendar, South Hill. The Hub is opening Jan. 13

If all goes as planned, The Hub at Puyallup will open Jan. 13, said co-owner Pat Nagle.
The 154-seat restaurant comes from the family of Harmon Brewing Co. restaurants, which operates the Harmon brewery in downtown Tacoma, the Harmon Taproom and two Hub restaurants in Tacoma and Gig Harbor. The company is co-owned by Nagle and Carole Ford.
The Puyallup restaurant in the former home of the Mexican restaurant Rio Blanco was stripped to the studs and rebuilt with a showpiece pizza oven and industrial-themed decor.
The Puyallup Hub will carry a menu similar to those at its Hub sibling restaurants, with pizza cooked on a Wood Stone oven, sandwiches and burgers, and a handful of heartier entrees. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner. Most entrees will be in the $10-$20 range. A children’s menu will be offered.
On tap will be the gamut of Harmon brews. The restaurant will open with five Harmon flagship beer choices and room for 10 more of the brewery’s seasonal and special offerings. The restaurant offers a full cocktail menu.
Diners won’t recognize the space from its former floor plan.
“When we got in there, everything was compartmentalized,” said Riley Holder last month. He oversaw construction of the newest restaurant.
“The bar, dining area, they were all extremely separate from one another. One of the first things we wanted to do was take down as many walls as we could. The walls that we did keep, we kept as half-walls so that it’s an open environment.”
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Hub at Puyallup
Information: 214 39th Ave. SW, Puyallup; 253-683-4606; facebook.com/HubPuyallup.
Comments