Dining roundup: New food truck lot coming to Tacoma, Porterpalooza is Saturday and Primo Grill hosts a brew dinner

PORTERPALOOZA IS SATURDAY
Sometimes breweries add coconut or coffee to porter beer to spiff up the flavor.
Sometimes they add figs, Sriracha, Nutella, blueberries, pistachio and fennel.
Such is the adventure at Wingman Brewers beginning at noon Saturday. The Dome neighborhood brewery will host its annual Porterpalooza, an ode to one of the brewery’s signature beer and all the crazy things they’ve uses as flavoring (there are about 12 different versions going on tap Saturday).
Price of admission to Porterpalooza is free, save for the cost of beer. South Beach Cuisine and Espresso will serve food at the event.
Look for the brewery’s peanut butter porter in bottles. Said co-owner/brewer Ken Thoburn, “This year will be the third year this beer has been out and we think it tastes fantastic.” Find the brewery at 509 1/2 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma; 253-256-5240; wingmanbrewers.com.
FOOD TRUCK POD ON THE WAY
Lori Johnson with the Washington State Food Truck Association is working with several Pierce County trucks to start Tacoma’s first food truck pod.
If all goes as planned, the pod will be up and running in March at 1210 Tacoma Ave. S. So far, Boss Mama's Kitchen, P & J’s Waffle Delight, South Beach Cuisine and Espresso, Southern Bento, Hometown Dogs and Curbside Urban Cuisine have expressed interest in the project. The idea, Johnson said, is to have a few trucks serve daily at lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
She’s currently seeking more food trucks to participate. See wafoodtrucks.org and click on “food truck lots” for more information.
ARISTA DEBUTS NEW MENU
Downtown Puyallup handmade pasta restaurant Arista has released its January menu. The menu lists a few interesting combinations, including handmade agnolotti filled with acorn squash, grown at the restaurant’s Clarks Creek Farm, and mascarpone. The pasta is served in a brown butter sauce with asiago, oyster mushrooms and seared sea scallops ($26). Also on the menu is cappelletti filled with brisket and served over black bean puree with fresh avocado, gem lettuce, queso fresco and a chili arbol sauce ($22). Find the restaurant at 109 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup; 253-604-4288; facebook.com/aristarestaurant.
PRIMO GRILL BEER DINNER
Primo Grill will team up with Pike Brewing for a beer dinner Jan. 26 featuring four courses matched with beers from the Seattle brewery.
Chef-owner Charlie McManus plans to pair spicy salsa, guacamole and chips with Naughty Nellie, a session blonde. The second course of caramelized onion and blue cheese empanada will pair with golden India pale ale.
The main course will be braised short ribs. Said McManus, “The braised short rib is a Central American style dish, with spice coming from cayenne and allspice and brown sugar, chocolate and cacao nibs to finish. It’ll pair really well with the Octopus Ink IPA.”
The final course, creamy rice pudding, will be served with the brewery’s Bourbon Barrel Stout, a limited release beer with only 45 cases produced.
Dinner starts 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Price is $50 per person.
The restaurant’s Passport to Europe wine pairing dinners begin in February. The dinners are scheduled for Feb. 2 and 23 and March 9 and 23.
Contact Primo Grill at 2701 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-383-7000; primogrilltacoma.com.
