Dining roundup: Free meal for military members, lakeside restaurant space up for grabs, tap takeover at Peaks and Pints

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the South Sound dining world this week.
FREE MILITARY BUFFET
Military members, veterans and families are invited to a free buffet meal at Karma Indian Cuisine and Lounge. The South Hill restaurant will offer the free meal from 5-8:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the restaurant, 12623 Meridian Ave., E., Puyallup; 253-770-6276. The restaurant typically hosts monthly specials for military members, veterans and their families. Check facebook.com/KarmaIndianCuisineandLounge for a schedule of the military events.
TOSCANOS RAISES FUNDS FOR CTU
During the holidays, Toscanos Italian Grill asked customers if they would round up their tab to the next dollar. The goal was to donate the change to Good Samaritan Hospital’s Children’s Therapy Unit.
Customers responded to the tune of about $15,000, said Toscanos owner Tom Pantley. “Many guests also added larger donations to their restaurant tab,” said Pantley.
Find the restaurant at 437 29th St. NE, Puyallup; 253-864-8600, toscanospuyallup.com.
PEAKS AND PINTS TAP TAKEOVER
Tacoma’s newest taproom will host the Puyallup River Brewery for a tap takeover at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. The first 72 patrons to order a Puyallup River brew will take home a pint glass with a logo, plus other give-aways. Entry is free, but the beer is not. Find the taproom and sandwich emporium at 3816 N. 26th St., Tacoma; 253-328-5621, facebook.com/peaksandpintstacoma.
LOOKING FOR A RESTAURANT SPACE?
Calling all restaurant vendors in search of a dining space.
A gorgeous lakeside restaurant is looking for an operator to take over a 95-seat bistro.
There’s one small catch. The restaurant is on Joint Lewis-McChord Base, which means restaurant employees must have either a passport or an enhanced Washington driver’s license.
The restaurant space serves anyone on post, which includes active military members, retirees, family members and guests with appropriate identification, contractors and others affiliated with the base.
Prior experience in catering and restaurant operation is a requirement.
The restaurant is called The Bistro at Russell Landing, 8981 American Lake Ave.
The bistro is outfitted with a bar and fireplace inside. Outside is a patio with a lakeside view.
A public walk-through of the restaurant is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. To schedule the walk-through or to ask about qualifications, call Dana Willingham at 210-466-1725 or email dana.r.willingham2.naf@mail.mil.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments