Shakabrah Java has a new owner, but don’t worry, that huge pancake is still on the menu

Sixth Avenue’s Shakabrah Java has a new owner. It’s a face familiar to Tacoma restaurant-watchers.
Philip Panagos, co-owner of Social Bar and Grill and Paesan on the Foss Waterway, purchased the business last month.
Panagos said he plans no significant changes and, “I’m really blessed and excited that the whole staff stayed on.”
Business will continue as usual under its new owner.
That means the Chrissy Skillet, the hubcap-size pancakes and big breakfast plates remain on the menu.
“That menu is easy for the kitchen to execute. They’re doing a great job and I don’t think there’s any reason to change it,” said Panagos, who opened Social in 2011 and Paesan in 2013.
When he does get around to make changes, they will be small and incremental.
He’s looking at revamping the espresso service, adding fresh juices and applying for a spirits license to add cocktails to the menu of beer and wine.
For now, the restaurant will keep its current hours, around 7 a.m.-4 p.m., but, after it adds cocktails, Panagos said he might expand hours into the evening. Even if the restaurant operates in the evening, the breakfast menu will remain, said Panagos.
“If it ain’t broke don’t fix it,” he said.
Panagos bought the restaurant from Tina and Caesar Kalinowski, who rescued the restaurant in 2008 when it was on the verge of closing.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Shakabrah Java
Where: 2618 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-572-2787; facebook.com/ShakabrahJava.
