Dining roundup: Two Mardi Gras events and Puyallup gets a new pizza restaurant

Here’s a look at this week’s South Sound dining news.
MARDI GRAS AT BOURBON STREET BAR AND GRILL
The downtown Puyallup restaurant and bar, Bourbon Street Bar and Grill, will host its annual weekend-long Mardi Gras party. They’ll host live music and prepare a special menu.
The Buckshot Brass Band, an eight-piece New Orleans-style brass band, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 24). Saturday will bring a performance at 7 p.m. by Heather Jones and the Groove Masters. On Tuesday, Buckshot will perform at 7 p.m.
The menu will include seafood jambalaya, shrimp-and-crawfish etouffee, chicken and Andouille sausage gumbo, red beans and rice, and po’ boy sandwiches. Beignets and housemade bread pudding will be on the dessert menu.
Find Bourbon Street Bar and Grill at 401 S. Meridian, Puyallup; 253-604-4404.
MARDI GRAS AT DOYLE’S
Mardi Gras might not seem like something an Irish-themed pub would celebrate, but when a Louisiana native is in the kitchen, it’s apropos.
Ben Marcus, chef of Doyle’s Public House in the St. Helens neighborhood, debuted his Mardi Gras-themed menu this week and it will continue through March 5. Background: Marcus is the sibling of one of the founders of From The Bayou, a long-gone restaurant that was the area’s best destination for Louisiana cuisine during its tenure in Parkland.
His specials menu of Louisiana-drenched eats includes a crawfish dip, chicken and sausage gumbo, crawfish etouttee, a meatball po’ boy sandwich and cinnamon-raisin-pecan brioche king cake for dessert.
On Fat Tuesday, the restaurant will host a gumbo feed with proceeds benefiting Fish Food Banks of Pierce County. The feed runs 4-8 p.m., and the cost is $3.25 for a cup or $10.25 for a bowl. One dollar from every cup and $5 from every bowl will be contributed to the food bank. Tacoma City Councilman Robert Thoms will be in the kitchen making gumbo.
Find Doyle’s at 208 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma; 253-272-7468 or doylespublichouse.com.
WICKED PIE PIZZA NOW OPEN
Downtown Puyallup’s newest pizza restaurant opened this week. Wicked Pie Pizza is from Mary and Randy Anderson, who own Route 66 in Orting. The restaurant is 21-and-older only and serves lunch and dinner daily. It features a gas-plumbed Wood Stone oven, plus beer, wine and cocktails. Find Wicked Pie Pizza at 112 S. Meridian, Puyallup; 253-256-4698; facebook.com/wickedpiepizza.
Comments