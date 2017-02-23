Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

Robert "Chef Bob" Walpole, of Pacific Southern in Tacoma, said it takes 22 minutes to prepare his signature dish from start to finish. Walpole mixes New York flair with down-home country flavors in his restaurant on Pine Street.
Lakewood's Golden Lion Motel, for years a source of concern in the community because of frequent criminal disturbances, building code violations and unsafe living conditions, is scheduled to be demolished within the next month. Lakewood Building Abatement Program Manager Jeff Gumm points out the building's defects and dangerous flaws that led to the city's demand the building be razed.
A reader asks: What is the project on 27th Street West in University Place that regularly has the five-lane road down to one lane? And when will it be done? Getting to the post office (and nearby Starbucks) has become nearly impossible.