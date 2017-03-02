RoastHouse reopening in Parkland this month

When RoastHouse reopens in in the next week or two, it’ll come with a new theme, menu and owner.
Ben Herreid opened the Parkland restaurant as RoastHouse by Arista in October as the roasted meats outpost of his downtown Puyallup fresh pasta restaurant, Arista (opened in 2014). The RoastHouse menu was a collection of a la carte oven-roasted meats served with mix-and-match sides at affordable fast-casual dining prices.
In November, financial trouble struck. Herreid closed both restaurants, but Puyallup restaurant owners rallied. With their help, Herreid was able to reopen Arista in Puyallup immediately, but RoastHouse sat dark.
Now RoastHouse will reopen, but this time with a new owner and a shortened name to simply RoastHouse.
Tim Hall, of Puyallup’s HG Bistro, has purchased the restaurant. Herreid will still be involved in the restaurant as a creative consultant. “I am just really excited to see the rebirth happen,” said Herreid. “The unique relationship between HG and Arista shows that businesses working together in our industry can do great things. I think we're all past the old days of restaurateurs undercutting each other.”
Hall described any changes as small tweaks. “It will still be a roasted meat concept but with the Argentine/Latin flavor profile. The dishes will be chef-driven, composed plates. (The) price point will be in the same arena,” said Hall. The casual style of service also will remain with ordering at the counter and diners finding their own seats.
This will be a second restaurant for Hall, whose mother founded Hungry Goose Eatery, a sandwich and gift shop, in Puyallup in the 1980s. Hall converted the restaurant to the upscale HG Bistro after his mother passed ownership to him in 2005.
Hall has hired Nathan Hawes, formerly sous chef of HG Bistro, as lead chef.
Standard oven-roasted meats will include pork shoulder, beer-smoked brisket and flank steak, among other selections. Meats, all served with jicama slaw and pickled vegetables, start at $7.99 a plate, with sides at $2.50. Tacos, torta sandwiches and deconstructed tostadas, called haystacks, also will be served.
South American and Latin flavors will show up in the form of garnish, such as a verde or rojo chimichurri. Sides include jicama slaw, bacon-wrapped Argentinian shrimp on a skewer, black beans with or without chorizo, and creamy polenta with queso blanco.
Beer and wine will continue to be served.
Check the restaurant’s Facebook page for an opening update.
RoastHouse by Arista
Where: 14506 Pacific Ave S., Tacoma; facebook.com/roasthousebyarista.
Opening: Sometime in the next week or two.
