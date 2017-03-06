Will South of Seattle be the next location for Dick’s Drive-In? Diners will have a say

When Edmonds got its own Dick’s Drive-In outpost in 2011, it was built there because diners voted for that location.
“Five years ago, when the north region won our 2010 poll, we promised our customers that we would continue to expand east and south if our north location was a success,” said Jim Spady, son of co-founder Dick Spady and president of the company.
And now it appears that either the eastside of Seattle or South King County will get a shot at getting a Dick’s Drive-In.
Sorry, Tacomans, there are no Pierce County cities listed on the online poll that will determine where the next location of Dick’s will be. Perhaps Pick-Quick or Frisko Freeze are just too much competition?
Those who visit the poll to vote should note that the website has been sporadically down because of the overwhelming response.
