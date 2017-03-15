Bring on the green: Here’s what Tacoma-area Irish pubs have planned this weekend

There’s no shortage of shenanigans at South Sound restaurants and bars this week for St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s a quick look at what’s happening at the area’s Irish-themed pubs.
DOYLE’S PUBLIC HOUSE
The St. Helens neighborhood Irish pub Doyle’s Public House will be going all in, as usual, for St. Patrick’s Day with a party under a tent and two days of whiskey (this Irish pub has the best list in Tacoma) and live music.
The two-day party starts at 6 a.m. — yes, in the morning — Friday (March 17) at the pub that serves a menu of Irish fare and pub favorites. Tickets are $10 in advance or $10 cash at the door.
Friday, the music begins at 6 p.m. with Ockham’s Razor and The Rusty Cleavers. Saturday’s entertainment also begins at 6 p.m. with Jordani, the Ethan Tucker Band, Gritty City Sirens and the Stephanie Anne Johnson Band.
For locals who can pick up one, there’s a T-shirt available that will get you entry each day, plus you get to bypass the line.
Find Doyle’s at 208 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. More information at 253-272-7468 or doylespublichouse.com.
TK IRISH PUB
Downtown Puyallup’s TK Irish Pub will kick off its two-day celebration Friday with live music that begins at 5 p.m. Performing will be Jerry Miller, Pipes and Drums, SweetKiss Momma and Andy Shofner with Colt and the Peacemakers. Saturday, the music starts at 5 p.m. with Second Ride, Feral Cats and Vicci Martinez. Cover is $5. Find TK Irish Pub at 109 S. Meridian, Puyallup; 253-604-4791; tkirishpub.com.
FLANAGAN’S CRAFT PUB
The downtown Puyallup Irish(ish) pub and eatery will have live music and Guinness at its celebration. A DJ will perform at 9 p.m. Friday with Pierce County Firefighters Pipes and Drums performing at 10 p.m. No cover charge.
Find Flanagan’s at 120 S. Meridian, Puyallup; 253-268-3246; facebook.com/flanaganscraftpub.
GORDON AND PURDY’S PUBLIC HOUSE
The band Folsom Prism will play Friday at 7 p.m. at the European-themed Gordon and Purdy’s Public House in Bonney Lake. Cover is $10.
Take the bar’s free shuttle from the Bonney Lake Park and Ride. The shuttle will operate every 30 minutes back-and-forth from the bar to the ride lot.
The menu includes European specialties from Ireland, England and Germany, plus such pub fare as pizza and burgers. If it’s available, get the schnitzel or goulash.
Find Gordon and Purdy’s at 17136 state Route 410 E., Bonney Lake; 253-750-4756; gordonandpurdys.com.
MCNAMARA’S PUB AND EATERY
DuPont’s Irish-American pub McNamara’s Pub and Eatery will host a party Friday night, serving Guinness with live music at 6:30 p.m. and DJ K-Pod in a tent. Saturday, the party will continue (minus the tent) at 6:30 p.m.
Celtic Treble will perform Friday and Saturday inside the pub.
This restaurant’s menu is a mix of Irish and pub favorites. And, yes, they’ll serve corned beef and cabbage. No cover charge.
Find McNamara’s at 1595 Wilmington Drive, DuPont; 253-964-9200; mcnamaraspubandeatery.com.
O’MALLEY’S IRISH PUB
Check out live music and Granny Peggy’s corned beef and cabbage at the O’Malley’s two-day celebration. Both nights feature live music, and food and drink specials. Playing at 5 p.m. Friday will be Siren’s Rain, Lo-5, Sea Star, Sean the Piano Man and the Piper Duo. Saturday’s entertainment, beginning at 8 p.m., will be Higher Soul, The Fun Police, Sweet Lou’s Sour Mash and Bagpipes and Drums. No cover charge.
Find O’Malley’s Irish Pub at 2403 Sixth Ave., Tacoma; 253-627-9403; facebook.com/allthewhisky.
PARKWAY TAVERN
Parkway Tavern is not an Irish-themed bar, but they have a charitable event every year on St. Patrick’s Day called Ode To St. Pants.
You bring in a pair of pants to donate, then stick around to enjoy a pint at one of the city’s best destinations for craft brew. The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. Friday. Anyone bringing pants will get a raffle ticket for a drawing.
Find Parkway Tavern at 313 N. I St., Tacoma; 253-383-8748; parkwaytaverntacoma.com.
