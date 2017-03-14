Dining roundup: El Tufo adds Spanish cocktails, master sommelier dinner at Pacific Grill, Slider cook-off, new South Hill brunch

Here’s what’s happening in the South Sound dining world.
SLIDER COMPETITION
The Museum of Glass will host its sixth annual slider cook-off at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the museum, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma.
Chefs representing Tacoma restaurants Social Bar and Grill, the Table, The Swiss, Stack 571, The Bite at Hotel Murano, Casco Antiguo (opening this year on the Foss Waterway) and Stanley and Seafort’s will compete to create the best-tasting slider burgers.
The Dusty 45s will perform. John Miller will demonstrate glass-blowing.
Must be 21 to attend. Attendees are requested to dress in 1940s-era attire. Tickets are $45 for general admission, plus a $5 surcharge if purchased at the door, or $100 for VIP tickets. Museum members receive a $5 discount. More information at 253-284-4750 or museumofglass.org.
GOT WINE QUESTIONS?
Here’s an unusual dining opportunity. Thomas Price, one of only 236 master sommeliers in the world, will be the featured guest at a wine dinner at Pacific Grill, 1502 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
The five-course dinner begins at 6 p.m. March 23. Price, a Seattle-based sommelier, is former owner of Luau Polynesian Lounge. He has worked at a number of Seattle restaurants and is national director of wine education for Jackson Family Fine Wines.
The dinner is $150 per person, with wine paired with each course.
Reserve seats at 253-627-3535. More information at pacificgrilltacoma.com.
SERVING SPANISH MARTINI
The St. Helens Spanish wine bar El Tufo, a sibling business to Stink Cheese and Meat, has a brand-new beverage menu that it comes with a big change — the addition of cocktails.
Owner Kris Blondin has created a cocktail menu that includes a Spanish twist on the champagne cocktail French 75. Blondin’s Spanish 75, made with cava in lieu of champagne, includes gin and a lemon twist. A martini, gin and tonic, rusty nail and Manhattan also get Spanish flourishes.
There are a few menu changes, too. Don’t worry, the excellent queso frito, the fried Mahon cheese in spicy tomato sauce, did not exit the menu ($6). New additions include scallops with yellow rice and sofrito ($12) and marinated pork loin in an orange garlic sauce ($11). Also find empanadas, croquetas, salted marcona almonds and olives and a half dozen other Spanish tapas.
El Tufo is 21 and older only. It opens at 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Find the wine bar at 630 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma; 253-426-1347; stinktacoma.com.
NEW BRUNCH IN SOUTH HILL
Weekend breakfast is on at South Hill newcomer, The Hub at Puyallup. Served Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m., the menu includes biscuits and gravy ($10); a classic breakfast ($7); two kinds of Benedicts ($10-$12); chorizo or veggie scramble ($11-$12); hobo hash ($10) and more. Find The Hub at Puyallup at 214 39th Ave SW, Puyallup; 253-446-6160; facebook.com/HubPuyallup.
