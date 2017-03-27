Dick’s Drive-in is coming south

Dick’s Drive-In will be building a new restaurant in South King County.
Jim Spady, president of the company, announced the news Monday on Facebook. More than 1,500 people tuned in to watch him pull a blue veil from an announcement board.
An online poll asking fans to vote on a new location drew input from more than 170,000 people.
Possible locations on the East side included Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Sammamish and Woodinville.
South location options are Federal Way, Auburn, Kent, West Seattle, South Seattle, Renton, Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila, Normandy Park and Des Moines.
More than 100,000 chimed in to bring the popular burgers and shakes south.
Spady did not say where the new outpost will be built, but asked any interested mayors to give him a call.
Sorry, Tacomans, there are no Pierce County cities being considered.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
