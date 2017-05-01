TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

May 01, 2017 6:00 AM

Roadrunner Bourbon and Burger House has closed in South Hill

By Sue Kidd

Yes, it’s true. Roadrunner Bourbon and Burger House has closed.

South Hill diners have been buzzing about last week’s closure of the steakhouse, one of few higher-end restaurants in that part of Pierce County.

Roadrunner opened in May 2016 with a menu of burgers and prime steaks. It also listed more than 200 choices of whiskey and featured live music on the weekends.

The closure of Roadrunner was due to missing target numbers, manager Jason Folven said. “The Roadrunner was doing great and getting great reviews, but the numbers still weren’t quite high enough to make sense, especially in a location that large.”

It’s unclear what will happen to the space. Roadrunner’s owners are still working out details, Folven said.

