April 28, 2017 6:00 AM

If craft beer is what you want, Steilacoom Tap Room has plenty of it

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

Nona Wright jokes that the nine months it took to open her new bar, Steilacoom Tap Room, felt like a very long, very grueling pregnancy.

Permit, contractor and plumbing issues delayed its opening, but it finally did open its doors in early April.

Her “baby” is a European-style pub with a handmade bar she crafted from old pallet wood. The 45-seat bar serves only bar snacks (outside food is welcome) and has a heavy emphasis on West Coast beer, wine and cider.

Find a dozen taps of “craft beer only,” said Wright, who is a devoted fan of Washington and Oregon beer. The microlocal selection includes Sumner’s Half Lion Brewery and Tacoma’s Narrows Brewing. There’s beer from Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Oregon, Boneyard Beer in Bend, Oregon, Chuckanut Brewing in Bellingham, Alpine Brewing Co. in Oroville and American Brewing in Edmonds (which is operated by Tacoma’s Pacific Brewing and Malting).

Wright spent most of her career in the Army, most recently as a nurse at Madigan Army Medical Center where she still works full time. Like a lot of retired military, she chose Steilacoom as her home (she moved there from Olympia). Locals will recognize her as the woman who who walks a few blocks from her home to her business with her dog, Charlotte. Charlotte is a morkie, a hybrid of a Yorkshire terrier and Maltese.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Steilacoom Tap Room

Where: 1615 Lafayette St., Steilacoom; 360-951-0843; steilacoomtaproom.com; bit.ly/2otHOE4.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 4-10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 3-9 p.m. Sundays.

