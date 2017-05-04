Tacoma’s newest waterfront restaurant is open, with amazing views, a whole lot of tacos and tequila

Seattle-based Casco Antiguo opened its South Sound outpost Monday on Tacoma’s Foss Waterway.
It delivers everything it promised. A robust cocktail list heavy on tequila, a menu of Mexican cuisine with modern Pacific Northwest touches and a breezy dining room with stunning views of Tacoma’s working waterfront.
The restaurant is the project of Harvey Ward Van Allen, who opened Casco Antiguo in Seattle’s Pioneer Square in 2015.
For Tacoma’s Casco Antiguo, he has partnered with Paul, Steve and Tom Lyman of High Country Contractors.
The 5,000-square-foot restaurant offers seating for about 100 in a space that is on the rear side of The Henry building, a retail-residential building near the Museum of Glass.
Enter straight into the middle of an expansive dining room and see tables lining walls of oversized windows spanning two sides of the room. Some of the floor-to-ceiling windows are more like glass walls that pop open to the plaza. The plaza overlooks boats in the nearby marina and offers a this-is-why-we-live-here view of Tacoma’s best assets, the water and mountains.
A bar is located directly to the rear of the space, offering high-top seating and little separation from the dining room, which is child-friendly. Flanking the bar is an open kitchen.
The restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner daily. Happy hour is 3-6 p.m. with a list of appetizer bargains priced $6. Cocktails are $7. Lunch items range from simple a la carte taco plates ($8-$10, add rice and beans for $5) to more robust plates ($10-$13). Dinner is a meatier menu with eight appetizers ($5-$11); a la carte tacos ($8-$10); three enchilada plates ($12-$13) and a selection of five entree plates ($15-$18). The cocktail menu lists one page of tequila-by-the-shot ($7-$65, and no, that’s not a typo); eight margarita choices ($8-$12) and seven specialty cocktails ($8-$15). Beer and wine also are listed.
Check back next week for a first-bite report.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Casco Antiguo Tacoma
Where: 1901 Dock St., Tacoma; 253-212-0665; cascoantiguorestaurants.com.
