Sixth Avenue’s newest restaurant is open and serving burgers, fries, rings and shakes

Sixth Avenue’s Spanky Burger and Brew has opened. It had a soft opening over the weekend, then opened with regular hours Monday.
The restaurant from Shawn Burke in Tacoma’s Sixth Avenue neighborhood will specialize in burgers, fries, onion rings and shakes. The restaurant also serves beer.
The 40-seat restaurant occupies a 1,200-square-foot space formerly home to a Starbucks. Burke had expected to open late last year, but a lengthy construction project for the restaurant’s venting hood caused the delay.
The restaurant is fast-casual with customers ordering at the counter.
This is the latest restaurant for Burke, who previously owned Blue Cannon Pizza in Gig Harbor. He opened that restaurant in 2010 and closed it in 2015 in order to open a restaurant on the other side of the Tacoma Narrows.
Burke said he would keep prices affordable to appeal to families with kids. The menu lists about a dozen burgers with a choice of fries or salad for $7.49-$9.49.
Burgers come with beef patties made from ground chuck with topping choices ranging from bacon and cheese ($8.99) to peanut butter and bacon ($8.99) or bacon and blue cheese ($8.99). There’s also a vegan burger ($7.99), grilled turkey or chicken ($8.49) and a salmon burger ($9.49).
Additional sides, priced $3.50 each, include skins-on fries, battered onion rings or sidewinder potatoes, which are described as “twisted steak-cut fries.” A gluten-free bun is available for $1 more. The menu also lists 11 choices of hand-spun milkshakes ($1.99-$3.50), plus malts and fresh fruit shakes.
Spanky Burger and Brew
Where: 601 S. Pine St., Tacoma; 253-327-1111; facebook.com/spankyBB.
Hours: Serving lunch and dinner daily beginning at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be open late Fridays-Saturdays.
