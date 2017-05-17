How many breweries are going to be at this weekend’s beer festival? 25 and you need to be there

Oh, hey. It’s summer. Well, yeah, not exactly, but we can pretend it is … with beer and spotty patches of sun at an outdoor beer festival.
The Gig Harbor Beer Festival is a one-day beer fest held Saturday in Gig Harbor.
Here is what you need to know before you go:
When/where: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion, 4701 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor.
Tickets: $30 each, which buys you eight tasting tokens and a 5-ounce pilsner cup. Cash only at the door.
Tickets/information: Brown Paper Tickets, Gig Harbor Brewing Co., gigharborbeerfestival.com.
Will they sell out? Yeah, yeah, yeah, the festival always sells out, but festival organizer John Fosberg, owner of Tacoma’s Gig Harbor Brewing, said this year “there will be hundreds of tickets available at the door.”
Will they run out of beer? Ouch, that was a problem once before, too, but with 25 brewers, the lineup looks solid and the suds should be flowing freely. Get there early, just in case.
Who is pouring? Prepare yourself for a long list. In addition to brewers, Gig Harbor’s Heritage Distilling and Tacoma’s Tilted Tree Cider also will serve. More than a third of the 25 brewers are Tacoma-area breweries.
Brewers: 192 Brewing Co., 7 Seas Brewing Co., Bent Bine Brewing Co., Cash Brewing Co., Diamond Knot Craft Brewing, E2W BREWING, Fish Brewing Co., Fox Island Brewing, Fremont Brewing Co., Gig Harbor Brewing Co., Harmon Brewing Co., Hellbent Brewing Co., Hood Canal Brewing Co., Lazy Boy Brewing Co., Narrows Brewing Co., Odd Otter Brewing Co., Rainy Daze Brewing Co., RAM Big Horn Brewery, Silver City Brewery, Slaughter County Brewing Co., Slippery Pig Brewing Co., Top Rung Brewing Co., Valholl Brewing Co., Wet Coast Brewing Co., Wingman Brewers.
Music: Kristen Marlo,the Cottonwood Cutups and Sounds Like Delores.
Food: Plenty of restaurants nearby in Uptown, but no food is served at the festival itself. Outside food is allowed.
Raising money for: Gig Harbor Kiwanis.
Be safe: Get a designated driver or hail a cab.
