Tacoma Brewing Co. expands into resurgent downtown brewery scene

When Morgan Alexander started his brewery in 2013 at his St. Helens neighborhood coffee house, it was so small that all the components could be shoved into a closet. Because they had to be.
Tacoma Brewing Co. no longer is a sub-microbrewery. On May 20, Alexander moved the brewery into a 7,000-square-foot space with a two-barrel system at 1116 Court E. The project was more than a year in the making.
Alexander now has room to grow in a space that is a handful of blocks from the city’s historic Brewery District. In recent years, 7 Seas Brewing, Dunagan Brewing Co. and Wingman Brewers have located to that end of town, and Pacific Brewing and Malting is about to reclaim the area where its pre-Prohibition predecessor once operated.
The Tacoma Brewing Co. entrance is off the alley just below Tacoma Avenue South and South 11th Street. Enter to find a taproom with an L-shape bar, seating for 39, a soaring ceiling and exposed brick walls.
It also has a surprising water view.
“It’s a really unique view,” Alexander said. “You can see a peekaboo view of Mount Rainier, the Murano and all of downtown. It’s a nice, panoramic view.”
And better yet:
“We’re trying to figure out how to get these old windows open,” he said.
Alexander closed his St. Helens spot in April, leaving him without time or space to brew as he worked on the new location. That means he’s a little low on suds at the moment.
Hours will be limited to Saturdays only for at least the next month. While he works to get his supply replenished he is serving his flagship beer Broken Window IPA, plus his coffee IPA and Mo Pale Ale.
He’s running three guests taps: A raspberry gose from Wingman Brewers, a barrel-aged strong ale from Narrows Brewing and Cockrell Cider.
Alexander’s next project is to replenish his stock of hard ginger ale (for grownups), which will be ready in about a month.
He has his eye on a future expansion that will double his 12 taps. Ultimately, he’d like to increase to a 15-barrel system.
“We’re looking at a much bigger system a year from now that will greatly increase our production,” he said. “At the same time, we’re pursuing a winery license so we can make cider.”
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Tacoma Brewing Co.
Where: 1116 Court E, Tacoma, facebook.com/TacomaBrewing, tacomabrewing.com.
Hours: 2-9 p.m. Saturdays for at least the next month.
