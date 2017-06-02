TNT Diner

June 2, 2017 6:00 AM

Vacant Milton restaurant finally gets an occupant, The Mill Restaurant and Sports Bar

TNT Diner

TNT Diner

TNT Diner Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

The Mill Restaurant and Sports Bar is in its final push to open in a restaurant space that has been vacant for several years. If all goes as planned, it could open in the next week.

The Milton restaurant will have a metered opening with limited hours serving only dinner for at least the first week. After its soft opening, it will resume its regular schedule of lunch and dinner served daily.

The restaurant is located in a long-vacated space that once held A’s Sports Pub and Grill on the edge of the Surprise Lake shopping center. It’s one of few locally owned full service restaurants in the area, and it took owner Kate Lowry at least three years to find the location.

She’s owned Ricky J’s in Frederickson for eight years and has been looking to expand to Milton where she grew up (she now lives in neighboring Edgewood). She’ll operate The Mill with her brother, Dustin Lowry.

The 200-seat restaurant will appeal to families with kids but also will appeal to grownups with a bar (that comes with a separate entrance). A full cocktail menu will be served.

Lowry named the restaurant with a nod to the city’s roots as a mill town. In fact, locals originally wanted to call the city Mill Town, but a pesky federal official rejected two names for the town and it was shortened to Milton.

The menu is the work of Alex Anton, a local chef with deep roots in Puyallup and formerly a chef at Tacoma’s Smoke + Cedar. His father, Jim Anton, has had a 40-year restaurant career. He previously operated Anton’s on Puyallup’s East Main, Charlie’s in downtown and Puyallup, and Anton’s Farmhouse at the Puyallup Fairgrounds. Today, he operates Anton’s at Watson’s.

Sandwiches and burgers make up the bulk of the lunch menu ($10-$17), which includes a few larger entrees ($17-$24). Dinner items include bone-in pork chops, spaghetti calabrese, Wagyu sirloin steak, lamb, duck and weekend prime rib ($16-$29). There also will be separate bar ($3-$15) and children’s menus ($5-$6).

Some menu items will appeal to both vegetarians and gluten-free diners.

Alex Anton will take classic American dishes he grew up eating and add modern touches and mash-ups.

The fried oysters will be made with a chicken-fried steak style breading. Hush puppies will come with Dungeness crab. Buttermilk biscuits are served with ham, house-cultured butter and burnt honey marmalade. Mac and cheese is made with a cheddar-beer sauce and comes with smoky bacon or crab meat. At lunch, a Reuben sandwich will be made with “porkstrami” in lieu of brisket. A Philly sandwich comes with house-made beer-flavored cheese sauce and house-fried chips.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

The Mill Restaurant and Sports Bar

Where: 900 Meridian E., Milton; 253-831-4936

Contact: facebook.com/themillofmilton or themillofmilton.com.

Related content

TNT Diner

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments 1:38

Renting in Tacoma's tight market for apartments

Pause
Drunken driver sentenced for fatal University Place crash 4:09

Drunken driver sentenced for fatal University Place crash

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers 2:17

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers

Puyallup rallies past Curtis for season opening win 1:30

Puyallup rallies past Curtis for season opening win

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers 0:24

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers

Pete Carroll on backup-QB situation, more from Seahawks preseason finale 2:56

Pete Carroll on backup-QB situation, more from Seahawks preseason finale

Huskies punter Joel Whitford on success of short punts at Rutgers 1:09

Huskies punter Joel Whitford on success of short punts at Rutgers

Austin Davis says he's a No. 2 QB after rally in Oakland. Will it be for Seahawks? 1:22

Austin Davis says he's a No. 2 QB after rally in Oakland. Will it be for Seahawks?

Huskies WR Dante Pettis on punt return for a score 1:06

Huskies WR Dante Pettis on punt return for a score

Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from Seahawks on his future, wants to stay 1:43

Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from Seahawks on his future, wants to stay

  • Century-old beer returned to owner

    Pacific Brewing and Malting's Steve Navarro discusses the historical significance of the returned beer bottles.

Century-old beer returned to owner

View more video

TNT Diner