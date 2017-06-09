Dining roundup: New Tacoma waterfront and German brunches, Carl’s Jr. opens in Frederickson, plus pizza

Here’s a look at this week’s dining happenings in the South Sound.
BRATS FOR BREAKFAST? YES, PLEASE
The Stadium neighborhood’s Rhein Haus is now serving brats, bocce and brunch (the three most important b-words for your weekend).
The expansive Bavarian-themed beer hall that opened in February serves German-American fare and has an extensive taplist.
Its new breakfast menu includes German breakfast pizza and pork schnitzel with sausage gravy, over-easy eggs and potato pancakes. There’s also more traditional fare, such as biscuits and gravy, a veggie hash and cast iron pancakes. Brunch is served from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only.
Tip: You can get a mimosa in a boot.
The restaurant and beer hall also just launched a daily happy hour. It goes from 3-6 p.m. weekdays.
Find it: 649 Division Ave., Tacoma; 253-572-4700; rheinhaustacoma.com or facebook.com/rheinhaustacoma.
TACOMA’S NEWEST WATERFRONT BRUNCH
It’s official — Tacoma’s waterfront has a new weekend brunch destination. Casco Antiguo, the Foss Waterway restaurant that opened in early May, is now serving weekend brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The restaurant is an outpost of the Seattle-based Casco Antiguo.
The menu is updated Mexican with a few Northwest twists and an emphasis on tequila-based cocktails.
The weekend brunch menu includes chicken and waffles (a server said they’re made with the same batter as the restaurant’s excellent churros), huevos rancheros and breakfast-style torta sandwiches.
Find it: 1901 Dock St., Tacoma; 253-212-0665; cascoantiguorestaurants.com.
NOW SERVING PIES AT LUNCH
Millville Pizza Co. in downtown Gig Harbor opened last year as a dinner-only destination, but now lovers of wood-fired pizza can have it for lunch, too.
The restaurant serves lunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (dinner is served 4:30-9:30 p.m. those days).
A high-heat oven fueled only by wood is at the center of the pizza restaurant John and Alyssa Ross opened in December. They offer a succinct menu micro focused on wood-fired pizza with seating for about 30 in the 1,200 square feet space.
Find it: 3409 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor; 253-514-8626; millvillepizzaco.com.
WHEN CAN I GET A SUPER STAR WITH CHEESE?
TNT reader Kris Whitaker of South Hill asks: When is the Carl’s Jr. opening in Frederickson?
Answer: Now. The doors opened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Mark Perry, regional marketing manager, said the Frederickson restaurant is the sixth for John Trani who, under his franchise company Northwest Foods, operates Carl’s Jr. locations in Tacoma, Lakewood, Lacey, Covington and Renton.
The menu will be as at the other South Sound locations. The only difference will be digital menu boards. Don’t worry, that does not mean you’ll be placing your order with The Ordertron 5000. A human will take your burger order. The menu boards are the fancy digital kind that simply display menu items.
Find it: 17802 Canyon Road E.; 253-847-2245.
