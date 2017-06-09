Find an assortment of brunch items, including a schnitzel plate and pancakes, at Rhein Haus in Tacoma.
Find an assortment of brunch items, including a schnitzel plate and pancakes, at Rhein Haus in Tacoma. Rhein Haus Courtesy photo
Find an assortment of brunch items, including a schnitzel plate and pancakes, at Rhein Haus in Tacoma. Rhein Haus Courtesy photo
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

June 09, 2017 6:00 AM

Dining roundup: New Tacoma waterfront and German brunches, Carl’s Jr. opens in Frederickson, plus pizza

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

Here’s a look at this week’s dining happenings in the South Sound.

BRATS FOR BREAKFAST? YES, PLEASE

The Stadium neighborhood’s Rhein Haus is now serving brats, bocce and brunch (the three most important b-words for your weekend).

The expansive Bavarian-themed beer hall that opened in February serves German-American fare and has an extensive taplist.

Its new breakfast menu includes German breakfast pizza and pork schnitzel with sausage gravy, over-easy eggs and potato pancakes. There’s also more traditional fare, such as biscuits and gravy, a veggie hash and cast iron pancakes. Brunch is served from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only.

Tip: You can get a mimosa in a boot.

The restaurant and beer hall also just launched a daily happy hour. It goes from 3-6 p.m. weekdays.

Find it: 649 Division Ave., Tacoma; 253-572-4700; rheinhaustacoma.com or facebook.com/rheinhaustacoma.

TACOMA’S NEWEST WATERFRONT BRUNCH

It’s official — Tacoma’s waterfront has a new weekend brunch destination. Casco Antiguo, the Foss Waterway restaurant that opened in early May, is now serving weekend brunch from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The restaurant is an outpost of the Seattle-based Casco Antiguo.

The menu is updated Mexican with a few Northwest twists and an emphasis on tequila-based cocktails.

The weekend brunch menu includes chicken and waffles (a server said they’re made with the same batter as the restaurant’s excellent churros), huevos rancheros and breakfast-style torta sandwiches.

Find it: 1901 Dock St., Tacoma; 253-212-0665; cascoantiguorestaurants.com.

NOW SERVING PIES AT LUNCH

Millville Pizza Co. in downtown Gig Harbor opened last year as a dinner-only destination, but now lovers of wood-fired pizza can have it for lunch, too.

The restaurant serves lunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays (dinner is served 4:30-9:30 p.m. those days).

A high-heat oven fueled only by wood is at the center of the pizza restaurant John and Alyssa Ross opened in December. They offer a succinct menu micro focused on wood-fired pizza with seating for about 30 in the 1,200 square feet space.

Find it: 3409 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor; 253-514-8626; millvillepizzaco.com.

WHEN CAN I GET A SUPER STAR WITH CHEESE?

TNT reader Kris Whitaker of South Hill asks: When is the Carl’s Jr. opening in Frederickson?

Answer: Now. The doors opened at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Mark Perry, regional marketing manager, said the Frederickson restaurant is the sixth for John Trani who, under his franchise company Northwest Foods, operates Carl’s Jr. locations in Tacoma, Lakewood, Lacey, Covington and Renton.

The menu will be as at the other South Sound locations. The only difference will be digital menu boards. Don’t worry, that does not mean you’ll be placing your order with The Ordertron 5000. A human will take your burger order. The menu boards are the fancy digital kind that simply display menu items.

Find it: 17802 Canyon Road E.; 253-847-2245.

Have a restaurant question? Email me at skidd@thenewstribune.com.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Century-old beer returned to owner

Century-old beer returned to owner 2:10

Century-old beer returned to owner
Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 2:10

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails
Mail a letter, have a cocktail 0:58

Mail a letter, have a cocktail

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.

Entertainment Videos