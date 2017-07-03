Restaurant known for speedy gyros is opening in Lakewood

An Idaho-based gyro sandwich restaurant is expanding its fast-food concept to the South Sound.
Expect a fall opening for a Lakewood location of The Gyro Shack.
It’s a company that started as a food truck in Idaho. Today, it’s a franchise with four Idaho locations and one in Everett.
The Lakewood Gyro Shack is the first planned for the South Sound region with more on the way, said franchise owners Todd and Kelly Mulvahill. They’re eying Tacoma and South Hill for additional locations. They already own six Papa Murphy’s franchises (their first was in Lakewood).
The Gyro Shacks are fast-food stops with drive-thru windows. The Lakewood location will offer car service and seating inside for 33.
Speaking of drive-thru, there’s no speaker box for ordering on the building, but don’t panic. When a line begins to build, staffers carry portable ordering devices to take orders directly carside.
The restaurant serves just what you’d expect for a fast-food restaurant with a focus on gyro sandwiches. Beef-and-lamb gyros comprise more than half the menu of 11 gyro sandwiches. That meat is ground and compressed onto a cone that cooks vertically in a rotating meat roaster.
Mulvahill said the restaurant has the ability to have three “meat cones” spinning at once, which allows kitchen workers to push out orders quickly.
There’s also a grilled chicken gyro and one for vegetarians. The side menu is short and sweet, with hummus, pita, Greek salad and baklava listed.
The Gyro Shack
Where: 10519 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood.
Opening: Fall.
