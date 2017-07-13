CaskCade’s will open in downtown Puyallup
July 13, 2017 6:00 AM

New to Puyallup will be kid-friendly taproom with craft soda and 40 adult beverages

Coming to downtown Puyallup is a taproom featuring more than 40 taps for beer, wine and cider, plus a kid-friendly atmosphere.

CaskCade’s will open by fall, if all goes as planned.

“We wanted to build something our kids could come to, too,” said Andy Gaine, who co-owns CaskCade’s taproom with business partner AJ Wiltrout.

Gaine and Wiltrout met through an electrical supply company where they both worked. They plan to keep their day jobs.

Their wives, Andrea Gaine and Melissa Wiltrout, also will work at the taproom.

It will have seating for 49 in the 1,800 square feet of space at 106 N. Meridian, which is adjacent to the Elite School of Dance.

The focus will be similar to that of Rainier Growlers on South Hill, which opened in 2014. Like at that taproom, Gaine and Wiltrout say they’ll focus some of their attention on independent breweries that operate in the South Sound.

Of the 40 taps, about 30 are dedicated to beer. They imagine a lineup with little repetition.

“Really, what we want to capture, and not just with the beer, but with our wine, we want it to be a different experience every time you come in,” Wiltrout said. “We’ll have a certain mix, but we’re going to heavily rotate what those (pale ales), those reds, those ambers are.

“We want folks to come in and instead of having what they had last week, they’ll have to try something new.”

They’ll serve wine and cider on tap, as well, and have plans to sell root beer made by nearby Powerhouse Restaurant and Brewery.

“We’ll have craft sodas on tap for kids,” Wiltrout said. “We’ll have a basic kids menu, coloring books. We’ll have card games, Go Fish and Uno. A big part of our model is to get folks to interact with each other instead of staring at their phones.”

Digital and other kinds of gaming will encourage interaction, said Gaine.

The menu will focus on quickly assembled food that pairs well with beer: oven-baked sandwiches, meat-and-cheese and hummus plates, pretzels, salads and a lineup of kid-friendly food, such as hot dogs.

They plan to be open daily.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

CaskCade’s

Where:106 N. Meridian, Puyallup; facebook.com/CaskCades.

Opening: By this fall.

