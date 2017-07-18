New South Hill restaurant has giant biscuits, fresh-squeezed OJ and breakfast all day

Pierce County’s second Black Bear Diner opened Monday in South Hill.
The prime restaurant space in Sunrise Village has been vacant longer than it’s been occupied. It previously held Pizzeria Fondi (2009-2010) and Northwest Vintage (2011-2014). After the wine bar exited, the space sat dormant until brothers Steve and Chris Orchekowsky decided to bring a local outpost of the American diner chain that operates in the western United States.
Chris Orchekowsky might be a name familiar to South Hill diners. He was the opening manager for Ivar’s when it returned to South Hill in 2011.
Black Bear Diner’s first Pierce County outpost opened last month in Lakewood at the Great American Casino. There also are outlets in Federal Way, Vancouver and Sequim.
Black Bear’s theme focuses on big portions at fair prices with breakfast served all day, an in-house bakery and biscuits as big as your head.
Menus cover broad territory, including straightforward breakfast items, comfort food and American diner classes (think meatloaf, pot roast and hot turkey plates for dinner). The menu is expansive with about 100 items listed.
The South Hill Black Bear also serves beer and wine.
The location will have seating for 136 with room for an additional 40 on the outdoor patio when the weather permits. The hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Neighbors include The Ram, Trapper’s Sushi and Mod Pizza.
Aside from the on-site bakery, Steve Orchekowsky said the restaurant uses a secret breakfast weapon: a fancy fresh orange juice machine.
“That means that the juice our guests will enjoy was literally in the raw orange two minutes before the guest enjoys it,” he said.
The Lakewood outpost also has that fancy orange juice machine. It’s on display in the front entry. That location is operated by Danny Banwait, who also owns the Federal Way and Vancouver Black Bear Diners and another in Oregon.
Black Bear Diner
Lakewood: 10115 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood; 253-267-0238.
South Hill: 10404 156th St. E., Puyallup; 253-268-0192
