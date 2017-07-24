The Westgate Bar and Grill is back, but it’s going to close again soon

The messages started rolling in right after Westgate Bar and Grill closed its doors.
“Sue, did Westgate Bar and Grill close down?” asked reader Austin Stovall.
Yes, it closed.
For a week. It reopened July 20.
While the West End neighborhood business will be running for at least two or three more months, its owners plan to shut down the place this fall, gut it and turn it into something else.
What that is — including the name and menu — is still under consideration.
Owners Greg and Tanya Troger are the new owners of the business often referred to by its former name, “Barb’s Westgate Inn,” even though the sign out front now reads Westgate Bar and Grill.
The Trogers bought the Westgate from Janine Zaspel, who had operated the bar with her husband, Jarry, since 2002. Jarry died in November.
This is the Troger family’s second bar in Tacoma. They also own The Forum in downtown Tacoma., and Greg Troger has co-owned or been a partner in a number of other restaurants.
The Westgate’s week-long closure, said Tanya Troger, was for some reconfiguring and cleaning. They added more seating, removed a pool table and completed minor cleanup and repairs.
They made a few changes to the menu, too, although karaoke is still a weekend attraction and breakfast will continue.
A new staff also is on board.
Greg and Tanya Troger and their children are now working at the bar, as well as other relatives and staff from The Forum.
What happens next is going to evolve over the next few months.
The Trogers envision a bar and restaurant closer in style to that of The Forum, a bar known for its infused spirits and menu of polished pub fare. However, what exactly the new concept will be and the name are still under discussion, although they already know the new restaurant will appeal to families with kids.
The remodel will be extensive. The cooking equipment is long overdue for upgrading, as well.
“It’s not going to look anything like it looks right now, it’ll be completely different,” Tanya said. But first, “we want to get out and meet the community and ask what they need in the neighborhood.”
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Westgate Bar and Grill
5928 N. 26th St., Tacoma; 253-756-7072.
