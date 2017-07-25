60 restaurants and wineries. All in one place. It’s happening Saturday in Gig Harbor.

At Saturday’s Gig Harbor Wine & Food Festival, oenophiles and food lovers alike will:
▪ Watch celebrity chefs duke it out — with spatulas — on a cooking stage.
▪ Learn the finer points of cooking a byaldi. That’s ratatouille’s distant cousin.
▪ Sip and nibble. A lot. More than 60 wineries, restaurants and distilleries will serve tastes.
Did I mention the celebrity chef host?
When: Grand tasting Saturday, 12-4:30 p.m., Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive.
Information: harborwineandfoodfest.com.
What: Wine and food tastings, demonstrations, classes, celebrity cook-offs.
Tickets: Grand tasting tickets are $80 per person.
Hosted by: Downtown Waterfront Alliance and the Rotary Club of Gig Harbor.
Grand tasting tips: Enter at the nearby Austin Estuary Park (must be 21 and older to attend). Fifteen tasting tickets included with grand tasting admission. Entry admission includes tasting glass, plate and program. Additional tastes available for purchase.
Eat it up: Tastes include restaurant nibbles, food company samples and sips from wineries, breweries and distilleries.
Those tastes: Participants include Gig Harbor restaurants Anthony’s, Devoted Kiss, Brix 25, JW, Lunchbox Laboratory, Harbor General Store, Ristorante Il Lucano, Morso, Moctezuma’s and Tides Tavern, among other local restaurants and food businesses.
Those sips: 28 wineries, four breweries, two distilleries will offer small samples.
Demonstrations: Learn the basics of Northwest barbecue on the main stage at 12:15 p.m. A demonstration in byaldi, the French dish, will be under the event’s culinary tent at 12:30 p.m. Learn about the world of sour ales in the tent at 3 p.m.
Chef smack-downs: The first of two live cooking competitions begins at 1 p.m. and places Tacoma’s Kitchen Beautician Aura Mae against Bremerton’s Chris Nau of the Boat Shed Restaurant. The second competition starts at 3 p.m. and features Tacoma’s Derek Bray of The Table cooking against Seattle’s Alvin Go, of Mkt, an Ethan Stowell restaurant.
Celebrity chef: Emceeing the tasting and affiliated events will be celebrated chef Thierry Rautureau of Seattle’s Luc and Loulay Kitchen & Bar.
Getting there: Take free shuttles to the tasting event. Park at Franciscan Medical Center, 6401 Kimball Drive or Gig Harbor or Church of Latter Day Saints, 3603 Rosedale St. NW, Gig Harbor. Shuttles will operate throughout the event.
Affiliated classes: A few classes will be held at participating restaurants and businesses at other locations in Gig Harbor. A ticket to the grand tasting must be purchased to register. Check website for a list and directions to reserve space at the affiliated classes. (Warning, several are already full).
Sip and Savor Dinners: Also happening are multi-course dinners Friday at Gig Harbor locations: JW Restaurant, Morso and Heritage Distilling. Contact the restaurants directly for reservations and dinner details.
