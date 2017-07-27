What to eat and sip at Saturday’s Bon Odori festival in Tacoma

Go for the dancing at Saturday’s Bon Odori Festival at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple but don’t leave without trying the food.
Of course the temple’s legendary daifuku mochi will be for sale, but here’s a look at what else you can eat — and do — at the Bon Odori festival Saturday at the Tacoma Buddhist Temple.
Mochi: Dozens of temple volunteers gather weeks in advance to hand make the sweet confection, daifuku mochi. The dish is made with sweetened red bean paste rolled up inside a deliciously chewy wrapper made from sweetened rice flour. There’s also strawberry and peanut butter mochi for sale.
Musubi: The Hawaiian staple is another temple specialty. Grilled Spam is coated in a sweet sauce, sliced and served atop rice.
Rice bowls: Also served over rice will be teriyaki chicken, unagi (eel) or tofu rice.
Somen: Refreshing cold somen noodles will ensure you won’t overheat at the outdoor festival.
Fun and funky: Get a Mariners-themed hot dog or barbecued teriyaki corn-on-the-cob.
Beat the heat: The temple will be serving root beer floats this year.
More sipping: A beer garden for guests 21 and older.
Food prices: $1 to $9.
And now for the dancing.
Get moving: The annual street festival is a Tacoma tradition and at the center of that tradition are dancers in colorful kimonos, cotton yukatas and hapi coats. Temple members will perform folk dances in front of the temple. Here’s the best part — all are invited to join in the dancing. Temple volunteers assure that the steps are easy and repetitive, and no traditional garb is required to participate.
Drumming: Tacoma’s Fuji Taiko and Matsuri Taiko of Seattle will perform taiko drumming in between the dancing.
More dancing: Visiting students from Kitakyushu University will perform a special version of a Soran Bushi dance. The university is located in one of Tacoma’s sister cities in Japan.
For kids: Learn the paper-folding techniques of origami. There’s also face painting.
Closing ceremony: Temple members note that Bon Odori, also known as Obon and Kangi-e, is “a time to honor and express gratitude to one’s ancestors.” The event will conclude at 9 p.m. with a candle ceremony in the parsonage garden.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Bon Odori 2017
Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple,1717 South Fawcett Ave., Tacoma
When: 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29
Info: tacomabt.org or 253-627-1417
Admission: Free
