Golden Corral opening a location in Puyallup

The area’s first Golden Corral is coming to Puyallup’s South Hill Mall. The buffet restaurant is expected to open in 2018.

The national restaurant chain featuring a wide range of buffet foods will take over the space previously was occupied by buffet restaurant Old Country Buffet. That longtime restaurant closed in June. The Lakewood location remains open.

The Golden Corral was founded in Fayetteville, North Carolina, in 1973 and has locations throughout much of the country.

It specializes in American fare with an all-you-can-eat concept. The buffet serves everything from steak to rotisserie chicken, pot roast, fried chicken and meatloaf.

In Washington state, there are Golden Corral buffet restaurants in Marysville and Spokane.

Joe Corsell, leasing vice president for South Hill Mall, said the restaurant coming to the mall was prompted, in part, by customers.

“When Old Country Buffet closed, the mall’s marketing team got a ton of feedback on social media accounts with suggestions that Golden Corral is who should replace them,” Corsell said.

Since signing the lease with the company about a week ago, Corsell said, he’s mentioned the opening of Golden Corral in passing to shoppers and the response has been surprising.

“It’s generating more buzz than I anticipated,” he said.

The footprint of the location will essentially stay the same with no plans to expand beyond the space that housed the Old Country Buffet. The 9,300-square-foot space will be extensively remodeled.

Construction has yet to begin and because of the extent of the remodel, it’s difficult to predict when the opening will be. Corsell said he expects an opening sometime after late winter or early spring.