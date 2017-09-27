25 cideries, 90 ciders. Saturday’s Cider Swig is biggest yet

The area’s largest cider-tasting festival is Saturday in Gig Harbor. The annual Cider Swig has grown to 25 cideries pouring 90 ciders and cider relatives (think: perry).
The event is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sehmel Homestead Park.
It’s a gathering of the South Sound’s top cideries, plus cider makers from the rest of the state and Oregon.
Cider Swig is the project of the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, which began the event to raise money for its programs.
Saturday’s festival is geared toward the adult style of cider — the kind intended as a frosty adult beverage.
However, kids won’t be out of place as there will be a carnival area and a drop-off center with supervised care.
With all the hard cider tasting, it’s a smart idea to bring a designated driver. Handily, designated driver tickets are $10 and come with sodas.
Here’s a closer look at what’s happening Saturday:
Cider garden: Cider is poured in the cider garden with attendees only older than 21 allowed. Exchange tasting tokens for up to five tastes. Extra tastes available for purchase.
Washington cideries: Bad Granny Hard Cider (Chelan), Bushel & Barrel Ciderhouse (Poulsbo), Cockrell Hard Cider (Puyallup), Dragon's Head Cider (Vashon), Finnriver Farm and Cidery (Chimacum), Incline Cider Co. (Auburn), Locust Cider (Woodinville), Nashi Orchards (Vashon), Ole Swede Cider (Havillah), One Tree Cider (Spokane Valley), Pear Up Cider/Neigel Vintners (East Wenatchee), Phillippi Cidery (Wenatchee), Schilling Hard Cider (Seattle), Sky River Mead (Redmond), Snowdrift Cider Co. (East Wenatchee), Tart Hard Cider (Olympia)
Oregon Cideries: 1859 Cider Co. (Salem), 2Towns Ciderhouse (Corvallis), Bauman's Cider Co. (Gervais), New West Cider (Portland), Portland Cider Company (Clackamas), Reverend Nat's Hard Cider (Portland), Stone Circle Cider (Estacada), Wandering Aengus Ciderworks (Salem), Woodbox Cider (Portland)
Local distillery: Gig Harbor’s Heritage Distilling Co. also will be present.
Food: Food trucks serving at the event include Arnold's Happy Days, Josefina’s Burrito Boy, Hot Diggity Dogs & Sausages, Kama'aina Grill, Off the Rez, Smokin’ Zee’s BBQ, Stacks Burgers, Taylor Shellfish Farms
Live music on the cider stage: Kirsten Marlo, Budapest West, Richard Allen and The Louisiana Experience, All Star Guitar Academy Band.
For kids of all ages: The Apple Carnivàle zone will have street performers, carnival games, an inflatable obstacle course, big bouncy house, demonstrations and more.
Drop-off center: Kids ages 2-12 can be dropped off at the activity center with games, art and snacks. Curious By Nature School staff will provide oversight.
Pie contest: Apple-pie bakers can enter their pies in a contest. Contest rules at gigharborfoundation.org.
Cider Tent: Found a cider you fell in love with in the tasting garden? Take it home. Ciders available for purchase in the tent.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Cider Swig 2017
When: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 30).
Where: Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor
What: 25 cider makers, 90 ciders. Admission includes a glass and five tasting tokens.
Tickets: $32 advance, $35 at the gate. Designated driver tickets are $10. Free for those younger than 21.
Age restriction: 21 and older in cider garden. ID required.
Family friendly: Kids allowed in areas other than cider garden. On-site childcare and activities offered with hourly fee of $7.50.
Info: 253-514-6338 or gigharborfoundation.org.
Fundraiser: Sponsored by the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation with the intention of raising money for the Lu Winsor Memorial Environmental grants program.
