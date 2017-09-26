Urban Elk restaurant at Allenmore golf course will close Saturday

UPDATE 9/28/2017: Following the exit of the Urban Elk’s restaurant operator on Sept. 30, the Elks lodge will take over management of the Urban Elk restaurant. Instead of an outside operator hired to run the restaurant at the lodge, the lodge itself will oversee the restaurant. The name will remain the same and staff members have been offered continued positions in the restaurant, including chef Dallas Woodruff. Chris Barnes, the secretary trustee of the lodge’s board of directors, will oversee the restaurant operations. Expect a short interruption in service following the exit of Urban Elk’s operators on Sept. 30. Read more details at this story here. Or, call the restaurant at 253-343-6090.
Original story:
Urban Elk Kitchen and Bar, the restaurant located at the Allenmore Golf Course, will close permanently on Saturday.
The restaurant will continue with regular operating hours, serving lunch and dinner, until the closure.
The restaurant opened in the golf course’s clubhouse in July 2016 and offered a menu of home-style comfort foods, burgers, pastas and other specialties from restaurateurs Giuseppe Nappo and his son-in-law and daughter, George and Bianca Filiss.
Nappo is the owner of the Cliff House in Northeast Tacoma and Verrazano’s in Federal Way. He also operates Al Lago in Lake Tapps with his daughter and son-in-law.
The closure is a “very amicable” agreement with the Elks Lodge No. 174, owners of the clubhouse space, said Jill Rossetto, director of sales and catering for Urban Elk’s catering operation.
Business was difficult for several months prior to the decision to close, she added.
The restaurant had modest success drawing in diners but also had to deal with a perception that the restaurant and golf course were private, Rossetto said.
They’re not. They’ve both always been open to the public.
Although the restaurant is closing, catering contracts booked through their catering outfit will be honored at the clubhouse, Rossetto said.
The future of the restaurant space is unclear, she added.
Elks Lodge No. 174 could open its own restaurant or hire another outfit to operate a restaurant on site.
The closure follows another restaurant closure at the clubhouse in 2015. That restaurant was Smoke + Cedar, from Gordon Naccarato of Pacific Grill. It opened in March 2014 and closed in October 2015.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Urban Elk Kitchen and Bar
Where: 2013 S. Cedar St., Tacoma; 253-343-6090; urbanelktacoma.com.
