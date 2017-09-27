Firehouse Subs brings its sandwiches to Pierce County

There’s another sub sandwich-shop chain entering the South Sound market.
Firehouse Subs intends to open its first Pierce County location in Lakewood, but not until late November at the earliest. Construction will begin soon.
The restaurant will be at 5700 100th St. SW in the Lakewood Pavilion Shopping Center. That’s the same complex where Rite Aid operates.
The closest Firehouse Subs is in Lacey. That restaurant opened in 2016. Other locations are in Everett, Marysville and Vancouver. Another is under construction in Mount Vernon.
The fast-food restaurant is casual with an order-at-the-counter protocol. Expect about 40 seats in the 1,700-square-foot dining room. Subs are served hot (unless otherwise requested) on toasted bread in three sizes. Siblings and former firefighters Chris and Robin Sorensen opened the first Firehouse Subs in 1994 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Each of the chain’s shops is firehouse themed, and every location displays “firefighter memorabilia collected from local agencies — a nod to founders Chris and Robin Sorensen who built the brand to honor their family’s long history of fire and police service,” said a company spokeswoman.
Hand-painted murals depicting the local community are painted at each restaurant by the company’s artist, Joe Puskas.
The Lakewood restaurant will be operated by franchise owners Jina and Danny Kim. This is a first restaurant for the couple. They have lived in Pierce County for about 10 years.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments