Saturday’s Nordic Festival is your one shot at taking home sandbakkels and fattigman

Be scrappy and prepared if you want to secure a box of cookies at the annual Nordic Festival.
Arrive early. Wear comfortable shoes. Anticipate a long line. Bring cash.
The reward: Delicious, handmade Scandinavian cookies.
My haul last year included a plastic box filled with golden-edged sandbakkels, the shortbread-style cookies with a delicate crunch. I also left with a box of buttery, snappy anise cookies. They’re sold for $5 a container. That long line was worth it.
This year’s Nordic Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Edgewood at a new location, Mountain View Lutheran Church. Admission is $2.
The dozens of cookies baked has increased right along with the attendance numbers at the annual event featuring a bake sale, plated Nordic meals, live Nordic entertainment and craft fair.
Some years, when the lodge was baking only around 200 dozen cookies, cookies would sell out before lunchtime.
“We made 450 dozen this year,” said Diane Nelson, organizer of the event hosted by the Daughters of Norway Embla Lodge #2.
Don’t let that fool you. They still sell out. Just not by lunchtime.
This year’s new venue also brings a new festival layout. Signs will direct visitors where to find the plated meals, baked goods or the craft fair.
Here’s a look at what’s available to eat, drink, watch and buy at the event:
PLATED LUNCH: A plated lunch of Swedish meatballs with gravy, red cabbage and a roll with lingonberries ($10) will be served, but Swedish pancakes won’t be this year. Instead, find an appetizer plate with smoked salmon, Scandinavian cheese and crackers ($5). Dinners are served cafeteria style with seating for more than 100. Swedish pea soup will be served in a bowl ($4).
BAKE SALE: A broad selection of Norwegian cookies will be available, including butter spritz, which are the cookies pressed through a mold into a pretty swirl. Krumkake, the griddle cookie wrapped around a cone as it cools, also will be sold. Also for sale will be rosettes, ginger spritz, sandbakkel and fattigman, which are fried cookies known as “poor man’s cookie.”
Packaged cookies are $5 each and were handmade by lodge members in the church’s kitchen.
The bake sale also includes items made by Seattle’s Larsen’s Bakery. Packaged potato lefse also will be for sale.
ENTERTAINMENT: Embla Lodge’s Leikarring dancers will perform Norwegian dancing followed by two Scandinavian bands, the Normanna Male Chorus and an accordion player.
CRAFT FAIR: Find Nordic clothing, jewelry, books, artwork (rosemaling), woodwork and bakeware.
Nordic Festival 2017
Where: Mountain View Lutheran Church, 3505 122nd Ave E., Edgewood.
Contact: 253-370-0730.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7.
Admission: $2. Children younger than 12 are free.
