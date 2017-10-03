Saturday’s Nordic Festival is your one shot at taking home sandbakkels and fattigman

More Videos

Nordic Festival features buttery treats 1:40

Nordic Festival features buttery treats

Pause
Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released 1:06

Video of suspect vandalizing Peninsula High released

Pete Carroll on Cliff Avril's spine, Chris Carson's surgery, Rees Odhiambo out of hospital 1:22

Pete Carroll on Cliff Avril's spine, Chris Carson's surgery, Rees Odhiambo out of hospital

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club 0:16

Grafitti on Stanley Elementary and Boys & Girls Club

UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.' 0:41

UW coach Chris Petersen on Cal game: 'Looking forward to challenge.'

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 10:15

Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch 1:31

If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:58

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:33

Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting 1:06

Photos capture chaos of Las Vegas concert shooting

  • Nordic Festival features buttery treats

    Join the Daughters of Norway as they bake 450 dozen Scandinavian cookies in preparation for the Embia Lodge's annual Nordic Festival at the Mountain View Lutheran Church in Edgewood.

Join the Daughters of Norway as they bake 450 dozen Scandinavian cookies in preparation for the Embia Lodge's annual Nordic Festival at the Mountain View Lutheran Church in Edgewood. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Join the Daughters of Norway as they bake 450 dozen Scandinavian cookies in preparation for the Embia Lodge's annual Nordic Festival at the Mountain View Lutheran Church in Edgewood. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
TNT Diner

TNT Diner

Sue Kidd has the latest South Sound restaurant news, with openings & closings, recent reviews and more.

TNT Diner

Saturday’s Nordic Festival is your one shot at taking home sandbakkels and fattigman

By Sue Kidd

skidd@thenewstribune.com

October 03, 2017 10:00 AM

Be scrappy and prepared if you want to secure a box of cookies at the annual Nordic Festival.

Arrive early. Wear comfortable shoes. Anticipate a long line. Bring cash.

The reward: Delicious, handmade Scandinavian cookies.

My haul last year included a plastic box filled with golden-edged sandbakkels, the shortbread-style cookies with a delicate crunch. I also left with a box of buttery, snappy anise cookies. They’re sold for $5 a container. That long line was worth it.

This year’s Nordic Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Edgewood at a new location, Mountain View Lutheran Church. Admission is $2.

The dozens of cookies baked has increased right along with the attendance numbers at the annual event featuring a bake sale, plated Nordic meals, live Nordic entertainment and craft fair.

Some years, when the lodge was baking only around 200 dozen cookies, cookies would sell out before lunchtime.

Sandbakkels 1
Sandkbakkels, which taste like shortbread cookies, from the 2016 Nordic Festival. The packaged cookies are sold for $5 at the festival.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

“We made 450 dozen this year,” said Diane Nelson, organizer of the event hosted by the Daughters of Norway Embla Lodge #2.

Don’t let that fool you. They still sell out. Just not by lunchtime.

This year’s new venue also brings a new festival layout. Signs will direct visitors where to find the plated meals, baked goods or the craft fair.

Here’s a look at what’s available to eat, drink, watch and buy at the event:

Meatballs
Swedish meatballs and potatoes in a gravy with red cabbage from the 2016 Nordic Festival. The plates are $10 and come with a roll with lingonberry preserves.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

PLATED LUNCH: A plated lunch of Swedish meatballs with gravy, red cabbage and a roll with lingonberries ($10) will be served, but Swedish pancakes won’t be this year. Instead, find an appetizer plate with smoked salmon, Scandinavian cheese and crackers ($5). Dinners are served cafeteria style with seating for more than 100. Swedish pea soup will be served in a bowl ($4).

Sandbakkels 2
Sandbakkels are packaged and sold for $5 at the Nordic Festival.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

BAKE SALE: A broad selection of Norwegian cookies will be available, including butter spritz, which are the cookies pressed through a mold into a pretty swirl. Krumkake, the griddle cookie wrapped around a cone as it cools, also will be sold. Also for sale will be rosettes, ginger spritz, sandbakkel and fattigman, which are fried cookies known as “poor man’s cookie.”

Packaged cookies are $5 each and were handmade by lodge members in the church’s kitchen.

The bake sale also includes items made by Seattle’s Larsen’s Bakery. Packaged potato lefse also will be for sale.

ENTERTAINMENT: Embla Lodge’s Leikarring dancers will perform Norwegian dancing followed by two Scandinavian bands, the Normanna Male Chorus and an accordion player.

Craft sale 1
The craft sale includes all kinds of art, from rosemaling to woodwork.
Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

CRAFT FAIR: Find Nordic clothing, jewelry, books, artwork (rosemaling), woodwork and bakeware.

Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner

Nordic Festival 2017

Where: Mountain View Lutheran Church, 3505 122nd Ave E., Edgewood.

Contact: 253-370-0730.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 7.

Admission: $2. Children younger than 12 are free.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Century-old beer returned to owner

View More Video

About the TNT Diner Blog

@tntdiner

The News Tribune's dining blog is managed by food editor and restaurant critic Sue Kidd.